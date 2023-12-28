72-year-old retired ACP mowed down by cab

MUMBAI: Retired assistant police commissioner, Mohammed Javed, 72, was killed after he was knocked down by a taxi at Bhaucha Dhakka in Sewri on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm when Javed was taking a post-dinner walk, said the police. HT Image

The taxi driver, Sudhir Kumar Keshav Sharma, 40, a resident of Worli, has been arrested for causing death due to rash and negligent driving. The accident occurred near Y-junction, near BPT parking behind Ganesh temple on Muzawar Kakade Road, when Sharma was returning home after dropping a passenger.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

After hearing about the accident, the Yellow Gate police reached the spot and rushed Javed to JJ hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries because of severe head injuries, said deputy commissioner of the police Sanjay Latkar of the Port Zone.

A police team rushed to the hospital, and after getting details, the taxi driver was taken into police custody. Sharma was driving an Eco taxi (registration number MH01- CR- 4737).

Zaved was a native of Yawatmal district in Maharashtra. He joined the police service in 1974, and after completing two years of police training, he became an officer in 1976. He had worked in MRA Marg police and DB Marg police station and retired in 2010 as assistant commissioner of police, Kurla division. He survived with his wife who was the principal of Ismail Yusuf College, Jogeshwari, and a son and two daughters.

2 die in separate road crashes in city

In the past two days, two persons have lost their lives in road accidents.

In the first case, On Monday afternoon, Malad resident Suresh Gupta, 43, who was driving with his daughter as a pillion, died after a car dashed into their vehicle on Monday afternoon on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road.

“My daughter gave me a call to tell me that they were both injured and were in the ESIC Hospital in MIDC. At the hospital, my daughter, who also was injured, told me that a car was trying to overtake them at the JVLR. It later cut them off, after which my husband lost his balance and fell off the bike,” Bindu told the police.

“A passing autorickshaw driver brought both the injured to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. We have booked the unknown driver of the car under sections 297 (rash and negligent driving), 304 A (causing death by negligence), and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the officer.

On Tuesday afternoon, Navnath Gavde, 47, died after the motorcycle he was riding slipped on the Eastern Express Highway. Gavde was on his way to work in Ghatkopar from his residence in Thane when his motorcycle slipped near the Tata Power office in Vikhroli. The bike dashed into the divider which led to Gavde getting severe injuries. He was taken to the Rajawadi Hospital. “Prima facie, it looks like the deceased was driving rashly. Therefore, as per the procedure, we have booked him under sections 297 (rash and negligent driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act,” said the officer.

Power loom worker dies in hit-and-run in Bhiwandi

A power loom worker, on his way back home, was hit by an unknown vehicle on Tuesday in Bhiwandi. The driver fled from the scene after the accident and left the man in a pool of blood, said the police.

The deceased, Sushil Bramhanand Mishra, 45, a resident of Bhaskar Patil Chawl, Rajnoli Naka in Bhiwandi.

The incident occurred near the Utsav Hotel on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road when Mishra was heading home from the loom factory on his bicycle. While crossing the road, an unknown vehicle dashed into him, and he suffered head injuries.

A passerby alerted the local police, and he was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where he was declared dead before arrival.

A case was lodged against the driver of the vehicle under section 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash and negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 184, 134(A)(B) of the Motor Vehicle Act.