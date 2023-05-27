Abu Salem’s nephew picked up from Bandra by UP police in land grab case

Mumbai: Underworld don Abu Salem’s nephew, Mohammad Arif, was picked up by a team of Uttar Pradesh police from Bandra on Thursday night. He was held in connection with a case of land grabbing, forgery, and extortion lodged in Azamgarh. HT Image

Mohammad Arif’s family had approached the local police fearing that he had been kidnapped, but the Bandra police confirmed from their counterparts in Azamgarh, UP that it was them who arrested him.

Around 9.30pm on Thursday, 35-year-old Arif had gone to take refreshments at a roadside stall outside Lilavati Hospital, where a relative of his was admitted. Two policemen in plain clothes arrested him.

“We had not been intimated by the UP police about them being here before. However, after the family reached out to us, we verified from UP police whether the men who took them were their officers,” said deputy commissioner of police Krishnakant Upadhyay. He added that his team was also informed that the UP police had served a notice to Arif before picking him up.

A source from Bandra police station said that one of Arif’s sisters lived in Kurla so he would come to the city often. “This time, he was taking care of a sister-in-law’s husband who was undergoing treatment at the hospital. After realising that he had gone missing, the women’s relatives who were with the patient went around asking for him and they were told how some well-built men had come to take him,” said the officer.

The female relatives then went to Bandra police station around midnight. While taking more information about Arif from them, she also told the police about local rivalries of his in UP and some ongoing investigations. “That’s when we approached the UP police on the issue and got to know it was their operation under which Arif was picked up in relation to a land-grabbing case they were investigating,” said the officer