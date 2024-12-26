MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has found ₹1.37 crore in cash, 580 grams of gold, expensive furniture and other valuable items in a luxurious two-bedroom flat at Mira Road belonging to a forest ranger who has been booked for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹20 lakh, officials said. ACB finds ₹ 1.37 crore in cash, 580 grams of gold in forest ranger’s house

Sandeep T Chaure, a forest ranger working at the Range Forest Office in Mandvi, Palghar district, also has homes in Navi Mumbai and Beed, officials added. Chaure and accomplice, an intermediary identified as Chandrakant Patil, have been booked for bribery under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ACB started investigating Chaure’s actions after a man who owns seven acres of land in Sasupada, Vasai, filed a complaint against him. The man had approached the Range Forest Office in Mandvi after the forest department at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park took possession of his land in 2007 and sealed it. Chaure had then allegedly promised to submit a factual report on behalf of the complainant to get the land unsealed in exchange for a bribe of ₹20 lakh.

The man had then filed a complaint with the Palghar unit of the ACB against Chaure. The ACB then laid a trap for Chaure—they told the complainant to ask Chaure to come and collect the first instalment of the bribe, worth ₹10 lakh, on Tuesday.

Chaure, along with Patil, had come to Evershine City in Vasai East on Tuesday afternoon to accept the bribe instalment. However, he got wind of the trap and fled without accepting the money, officials said. The ACB then registered a case against him at the Mandvi police station.

The ACB then conducted a raid at Chaure’s Mira Road home, which they found was filled with expensive furniture and other valuable items. The ACB seized ₹1.37 crore in cash and 580 grams of gold from a locker in the house. They also seized a vehicle that was allegedly used in the crime.

ACB officials added that Chaure has houses in Navi Mumbai and Beed. He also possesses a government firearm (a pistol) and six live cartridges. The police are still looking for Chaure, who is absconding.