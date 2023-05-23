Actor Aditya Singh Rajput dies after fall in bathroom

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput, who contested in popular reality show Splitsvilla and detective show Cambala Investigation Agency and acted in movies such as Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara, died on Monday after he allegedly slipped and fell in the bathroom of his Andheri home. Aditya Singh Rajput

The Oshiwara police have registered a case of accidental death.

Senior inspector Mohan Patil said the 32-year-old actor had been unwell for the last few days, but he refused to take any medicine.

“Rajput woke up around 11 am and ate parathas for breakfast and had not been feeling well since. Around 2.30 pm, he told the house help who stayed with him to make some khichadi for lunch. He again complained of feeling nauseous and went to the bathroom. A few minutes later, the house help heard a thud and called out for help,” Patil said, adding that some tiles were found broken at the place where he had fallen.

The house help, with the assistance of guards, took Rajput out of the bathroom and into his bed. Others, meanwhile, ran to the private hospital on the ground floor of the building, Green Height. “The house help also called a friend of the actor who came over and took him to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari where he was declared dead on arrival,” the police officer said.

Police officials said two injuries were prima facie found on the body - a bump on the back of his head and a cut on his left ear.

A senior police official said the actor had been partying with friends for the last few days.

The actor was living in a 3 BHK flat on the 11th floor of the building with two roommates. “The other two are working professionals and were not at home at the time of the incident,” the official said.

Rajput’s body was sent to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, a police officer said.

Soon after the news of his death broke, social media was flooded with pictures and messages about the actor being depressed and about him suffering from a drug overdose.

However, the police said some of the pictures that were thought to be of a bar were of the actor’s bedroom. About the possibility of drug use, they said it could only be ascertained after the post-mortem report came in.

Throughout the evening, several of the actor’s friends and colleagues visited the building.

Arya Babbar, who worked with Rajput a year ago in the yet-to-be released movie, Super Dhamaal.com, said, “It is shocking news. It is hard to believe such a young and handsome man would go away this way. I have come to check on Aditya in the middle of a shooting.”

Another friend said Rajput was very happy after launching his brand of hoodies and jackets which was gaining popularity among youngsters. “He had been in Mumbai for the last 17 years. His mother lives alone in New Delhi after his father died. He also has a sister who lives in the US,” she said.

Another friend said he was a good photographer and had started a photo studio in his flat.

Police officers said Rajput’s mother had been informed of the actor’s death and she was expected to reach Mumbai around 11 pm on Monday.