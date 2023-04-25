Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Birla Estates acquires prime land in Malabar Hill

Birla Estates acquires prime land in Malabar Hill

BySatish Nandgaonkar
Apr 25, 2023 02:34 PM IST

On April 10, BGH Properties Ltd, a company whose directors are closely associated with the group, had purchased a 19,883 sq ft bungalow, Sunny Ville, on Carmichael Road in Mumbai from a Parsi woman's estate

MUMBAI: Birla Estates Pvt Ltd, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla group, has purchased a 9,000 sq ft plot of prime land on Walkeshwar Road in Malabar Hill for 162.30 crore, and will develop a luxury residential project on it.

The plot at 210, Walkeshwar in Malabar Hill acquired by Birla Estates for a luxury project. (Bhushan Koyande/HT PHOTO)
The land, which has a ground plus 2 building with carpet area of 12,500 sq ft, was purchased from the owners Premkumar Agarwal family on April 21. The purchasers paid a stamp duty of 9.73 crore, according to documents accessed and shared by CRE Matrix, a real estate analytic firm.

This is the second purchase by the Aditya Birla group companies in less than two weeks. On April 10, BGH Properties Ltd, a company whose directors are closely associated with the group, had purchased a 19,883 sq ft bungalow, Sunny Ville on Carmichael Road in South Mumbai from a Parsi woman’s estate for 220 crore.

Birla Estates, which developed Birla Niyaara luxury project in Worli, said in a statement that it is all set to enter the super luxury real estate market by developing boutique residences in one of South Mumbai’s upscale areas.

K T Jithendran, MD and CEO, Birla Estates said, “Our acquisition of this prime plot of land in Walkeshwar is a significant milestone for Birla Estates, as it aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy to create a niche in the luxury housing segment. We are excited about the opportunity to create bespoke boutique residences in one of the most sought-after locations in South Mumbai. This project will undoubtedly set a new benchmark for luxury living in the city, and we are committed to delivering a world-class development that exceeds the expectations of our discerning clientele.”

