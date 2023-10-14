After four decades, Thackeray-led Sena and socialists set to join hands

Mumbai After about four decades, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is likely to join hands with the socialists in Maharashtra again. HT Image

On Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will join leaders and prominent activists from various socialist outfits in the state to discuss a possible alliance. The meeting will be held at MIG Club in Bandra.

In the 60s and 70s, Shiv Sena had common cause with socialist parties on several issues. It was a constituent of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement for inclusion of Mumbai in Maharashtra which was dominated by socialists, who had a strong presence in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had also forged an alliance with Praja Samajwadi Party for the Mumbai civic polls. However, as Shiv Sena locked horns with Left-controlled trade unions in Mumbai and its neighbourhood and later as it shifted towards the Hindutva ideology, there was bitterness between the two sides. During elections, Thackeray had even bitterly criticised socialist leaders such as Madhu Dandvate and Mrinal Gore. During this time, he also became a vocal critic of socialist parties.

Now, with BJP dominating the political landscape and Opposition parties forming a broad national coalition, Uddhav Thackeray is reaching out to socialist parties in Maharashtra. Thackeray will hold a meeting with 150 prominent socialist leaders and workers to work out an electoral understanding ahead of the national elections.

“Shiv Sena and socialist outfits were always together for the fight for Mumbai and Maharashtra. Whether it was Samyukta Maharashtra movement or agitations over border dispute, Shiv Sena, socialists and Left outfits fought together,” said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

“Balasaheb had cordial relations with socialist leaders such as George Fernandes, Nanasaheb Gore, Ahilya Rangenkar and Mrinal Gore despite their political differences. Now once again, we will be coming together for Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he added.

The socialist representatives from 21 parties include Maharashtra unit of Deve Gowda led Janata Dal (secular) and Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (U). Though Deve Gowda has joined the BJP led coalition, most of the party workers in Maharashtra who come from socialist movement have refused to toe the line. In fact, they have chosen to support Opposition coalition, INDIA.

After a survey showed that socialist outfits had about 7% votes in Maharashtra, prominent socialist workers came together in Pune on August 24. They decided to support the INDIA coalition in its fight against the BJP. Sunday’s meeting with Thackeray will be the next step in that direction. The meeting is organised by legislator Kapil Patil, national general secretary of Janata Dal (U).

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!