All 3,070 structures in Navi Mumbai International Airport project area razed down

All the 3,070 structures in the City and Industrial Development Corporation’s ambitious Navi Mumbai International Airport project area have been razed by the planning body and the entire site of 1,160 hectare has been handed over to the authority implementing the project
All 3,070 structures in Navi Mumbai International Airport project area razed. The rehabilitation of more than 5,000 families from these villages is near to completion, said CIDCO on Friday. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 09:48 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

All the 3,070 structures in the City and Industrial Development Corporation’s ambitious Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project area have been razed by the planning body and the entire site of 1,160 hectare has been handed over to the authority implementing the project.

The rehabilitation of more than 5,000 families from these villages is near to completion, said CIDCO on Friday.

“With this, CIDCO has achieved an important milestone in the NMIA project. This was possible due to the cooperation of the Project Affected People (PAP) of NMIA. The work of NMIA is proceeding as per the scheduled timeline and the project is on track,” Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, said.

CIDCO is developing an international airport project on an area of 1,160 hectares by acquiring 10 villages in Panvel Taluka of Raigad district.

“For the rehabilitation of those affected by the airport project, CIDCO is developing Pushpak Nagar, a complete rehabilitation and resettlement area with all the physical, social and cultural infrastructure near the airport area,” Mukherjee added.

Public buildings, churches as well as public and privately-owned 56 temples have been relocated to the rehabilitation area and the idols have been shifted with the support of the PAPs.

“A total of 27 constructions including community temples, schools and cemeteries have been evicted. Important pre-development works in the airport area have already been completed,” Mukherjee said.

