BJP-Sena spat continues: Somaiya accuses CM’s brother-in-law of money laundering, Raut hits back
Mumbai: In a fresh round of financial fraud allegations, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday claimed that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s brother-in-law Shridhar Patankar laundered ₹29.62 crore through a real estate firm in Mumbai, while Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged misuse of Mira-Bhayander civic body funds by an NGO run by Somaiya family.
Somaiya said Patankar’s firm Shreeji Homes has an office in Bandra and it constructed a building in the Shivaji Park area. “Shreeji Homes is a partnership firm between Shridhar Patanakar and two private companies. Two transactions worth ₹5.86 crore and ₹23.75 crore were made. Uddhav Thackeray should answer his connection with the firm,” Somaiya said.
The BJP leader further said that one Nandkishor Chaturvedi was involved in laundering money for firms where members of the Thackeray family were on board. “Nandkishor Chaturvedi is a family friend and business partner of the Thackerays. Several financial transactions between Aaditya Thackeray, Tejas Thackeray and Shridhar Patankar have come out. The investigating agency is searching for Chaturvedi. We demand that he should be declared absconding,” Somaiya said.
Reacting to the allegations, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said he does not know who Chaturvedi is. “The allegations he (Somaiya) is making are only to save his skin. Somaiya must speak about the scam he was involved in; he collected money from people for INS Vikrant. Though he has been given relief by the courts, he would still have to go to jail,” he added. The Thackeray family did not respond to the allegations made by Somaiya till late Friday.
Meanwhile, Raut said that he would expose a “toilet scam” involving the Somaiya family. “Funds of Mira-Bhayander municipal corporation were misused by Kirit Somaiya and his family. I have all the evidence and a case is being filed against that,” he said.
Raut is expected to give out more details of the alleged ‘scam’. Somaiya, meanwhile, said that Raut merely levels allegations, but never produces any proof.
-
HC directs transport department to allow resale registration of over 600 BS-IV compliant vehicles
The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed the transport department to allow registration of the resale of about 560 Bharat Stage (BS)-IV compliant vehicles. On Wednesday, the division bench of justice Gautam Patel and justice Madhav Jamdar struck down the orders blacklisting some vehicles and restored the cancelled registrations. The list of vehicles include about 350 two-wheelers, 200 four-wheelers, high-end cars like BMWs, Mini Coopers, Porsches and 60 commercial vehicles.
-
Man held for extorting ₹30 lakh from two doctors in Pune
The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly extorting ₹30 lakh from two doctors in the area. The accused has been identified as a resident of Uruli Kanchan, Mangesh Manik Kanchan and is currently in police custody after he was arrested from his residence recently. Later he demanded extortion of ₹30 lakh from them. A trap was laid and he was arrested while accepting extortion money from the victims.
-
₹7.04Cr lost by victims as online fraud, social media crime dominate Navi cybercrime
Among the total number of cybercrime reported in Navi Mumbai, the maximum have been online fraud and social media crimes. Cybercrime has led to a loss of around ₹7Cr among the complainants in 2021. While a total of 301 cases were registered from January to December, 2020, only 172 were registered in 2021. However, the applications received in 2020 and 2021 remain almost the same. Seventy seven people lost ₹2.81Cr via other online frauds.
-
Pune Police arrest three for abduction of woman
Pune police have arrested a man and Amol's two associates for allegedly abducting his wife as he suspected her character and wanted to murder her. Based on a complaint by the 26-year-old woman, Chandan nagar police station has arrested her husband identified as Amol Devrao Khose (24), a native of Partur in Jalna, and Mahadev Nivruti Khanapure (22) and Dnyaneshwar Baban Panjge, also from Partur. A passer-by informed the police control room.
-
Karnataka minister Eshwarappa resigns amid row over death of contractor
Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday submitted Eshwarappa's resignation to chief minister Basvaraj Bommai in the state capital. The resignation comes days after he was charged for abetment of suicide of a contractor who in Santosh Patil, a 37-year-old contractor's suicide note accused the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader of demanding bribes from him. Earlier, the BJP leader visited the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru where he offered prayers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics