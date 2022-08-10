Bombs to explode in 5 railway stations; drunk man makes hoax call for fun
Mumbai: In yet another hoax bomb call within a month in the city, a drunken man sent the police on a wild goose chase for almost two hours on Tuesday by informing them that explosives were planted by anti-social elements at five major railway stations across Mumbai.
A similar incident took place on July 18, when a drunken chef called the police control room and informed them that bombs would go off at Mahalaxmi Race Course.
At 1.55am on Tuesday, the duty officer at Byculla railway station received information via the police control room that four bombs were placed at strategic locations at Byculla station and that they would explode at 3.40am. The duty officer alerted the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and the dog squad. Till 3.40am on Tuesday, the entire station premises from platform number one to four were searched thoroughly, but the scare turned out to be a hoax.
The control room then received another phone call from the same person alerting them that there were bombs placed at Dadar, Parel, Matunga and Prabhadevi stations as well.
“The caller told us that bomb had been planted at five different locations,” said M Inamdar, senior police inspector attached to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) GRP.
The officers then called up the mobile number from which the control had been receiving the calls. The caller, however, refused to give any information about him.
“We then traced the call and reached Pokhraj Compound at Sonapur in Bhandup, where we found that the calls were made by one Razzak Khan, a labourer” added Inamdar.
“When we questioned him, Khan said that he made the hoax calls for fun and wanted to scare the police,” said Inamdar.
The CSMT GRP has registered a case against Khan under sections 182, 505 (1) (b) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Officials said that GRP has been on alert for Independence Day and all calls are taken seriously.
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
Key accused among 4 arrested in Saran hooch tragedy
Four people, including the key accused, were arrested on Thursday from different locations in Bihar for their involvement in the Saran hooch tragedy earlier in August that claimed 12 lives in the Bhatha-Nona Toli locality in Chhapra , police said. According to police, those arrested have been identified as key accused Ramanand Manjhi, Dharmendra Rai, Mohan Rai, and Prakash Singh.
Doctor’s dream of owning Audi A-6 at cheap price costs him ₹25L
Mumbai: When a 34-year-old doctor learnt from his friend that he purchased an Audi A-6 at ₹25 lakh, (priced at ₹63 lakh in the showrooms), he couldn't help but get in touch with the seller to crack the deal. Little did he know that his dream of owning a luxury car would turn into a nightmare. Police officials said the fraud has cheated several people using a similar modus operandi.
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
