 Boy suffers severe burns after touching overhead wire on goods train | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Boy suffers severe burns after touching overhead wire on goods train

Boy suffers severe burns after touching overhead wire on goods train

ByN K Gupta
Feb 02, 2024 07:44 AM IST

A 13-year-old boy in Kalyan sustained 80% burn injuries after touching an overhead wire on the roof of a parked goods train. He has been referred to Sion Hospital for further treatment. Investigation is ongoing.

Kalyan: A 13-year-old boy sustained 80 percent burn injuries after touching an overhead wire on the roof of a parked goods train on January 30 in Kalyan, said an official from Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP).

HT Image
HT Image

The boy, identified as Samir Baig, lived with his parents in the Khadegolavli area of Kalyan East. According to Kalyan GRP officials, Baig left his house after informing his mother that he was going out to play kabbadi after returning from school. He went to the Kalyan railway yard and climbed onto the roof of a parked goods train. He touched the overhead wire and sustained burn injuries. According to Kalyan GRP officials, they rushed to the spot after receiving the information and found that the boy had severe burn injuries. He was taken to Rukhmani Bai hospital for treatment but the doctors referred him to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment. Archana Dusane, senior police inspector, Kalyan GRP said that further investigation is underway.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On