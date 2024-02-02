Boy suffers severe burns after touching overhead wire on goods train

Kalyan: A 13-year-old boy sustained 80 percent burn injuries after touching an overhead wire on the roof of a parked goods train on January 30 in Kalyan, said an official from Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP). HT Image

The boy, identified as Samir Baig, lived with his parents in the Khadegolavli area of Kalyan East. According to Kalyan GRP officials, Baig left his house after informing his mother that he was going out to play kabbadi after returning from school. He went to the Kalyan railway yard and climbed onto the roof of a parked goods train. He touched the overhead wire and sustained burn injuries. According to Kalyan GRP officials, they rushed to the spot after receiving the information and found that the boy had severe burn injuries. He was taken to Rukhmani Bai hospital for treatment but the doctors referred him to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment. Archana Dusane, senior police inspector, Kalyan GRP said that further investigation is underway.