Builder’s murder: Cops probe caste angle

Navi Mumbai: Investigations into the murder a builder in Nerul on March 15 have revealed that the main accused, who is on the run, wanted to take revenge for alleged ‘harassment’ by ‘lower caste’ men hired by the deceased, Savji Manjeri, 56. As per the investigations, Mor had hired Kherwadi resident Rafeeq Ahmad, 40, who was the key planner of the murder. Ahmad further hired one Rahul to execute the plan. Rahul then hired two brothers—Kaushal Kumar Vijendra Yadav, 18, and Sonu Kumar Vijendra Yadav, 23. While Kaushal Kumar was the shooter, Sonu Kumar rode the motorbike used in the murder. Another person, Gaurav Kumar Vikas Yadav, 24, conducted recce of Nerul sector 6. (HT PHOTO)

“Every time Manjeri had to harass someone from the Mor community, he would ask the hired men to do the job. A few months ago, one of those men had assaulted the main accused, Haribhai Gelabhai Mor, in Rapar of Kutch. This irked Mor as a man from ‘lower caste’ had assaulted him because of Manjeri,” an officer from Nerul police station said.

In 1998, Manjeri had allegedly killed Bachubhai Dhana Patani in Kutch. The main accused is the son of Patani’s sister. Ever since the murder, family members of Mor had issues with Manjeri.

The first arrest in the murder was of Mehek Jayrajbhai Nariya, 28, who is also related to Mor. Nariya had arranged the motorbike through OLX and was staying in Navi Mumbai for close to a month to observe Manjeri’s routine. His arrest led to the arrest of Yadavs from Bihar and then Ahmad. Rahul and Mor are still untraceable.

Mor has a garment manufacturing business in Khar. Mor had met Ahmad years ago when he came for fabrication work at his unit. Rahul, a mason, and Ahmad had worked together several times. The Yadavs worked as welders along with Rahul. Mor had paid ₹15 lakh to Rahul, of which ₹9 lakh was paid to the three Yadavs. The police seized ₹1.5 lakh from Ahmad.