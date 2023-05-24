CA aspirant detained over ‘will blast Mumbai’ tweet

Mumbai: A chartered accountancy aspirant has been detained on Tuesday for allegedly posting a threat message to ‘blast the city’. HT Image

The Mumbai police had on Monday 11pm received a message on its official Twitter handle that read, “I M GONNA BLAST THE MUMBAI VERY SOON.”

The information related to the tweet was passed to all senior officers, including Cyber Team and Crime Intelligence Unit to trace the person.

The police traced the youth, identified as Shripad Gorathkar, 19, to Naigaon in Nanded and detained him. He has recently appeared for the chartered accountancy entrance exams. “We are trying to ascertain his motive behind the act,” the police said.

Preliminary it was found that he was earlier challaned by the traffic police in Nanded and developed a grudge against the police.

A case has been registered at Azad Maidan police station for criminal intimidation. The police are in the process of bringing the youth to the city for further inquiry.

Though the police claimed that such messages are usually a hoax, however, as protocol they traced the accused to ascertain its authenticity.

A police officer said, “On Sunday too, the control room had received a call from a person claiming that Taj Hotel had been attacked by a terrorist, which was also a hoax.”

“We traced the person, who is from Rajasthan and was schizophrenic. We checked his documents and it was decided not to pursue the matter further. However, we warned the family members to take care of him,” said the police officer.

“The police carry out routine checks in hotels and streets for any suspicious people and vehicles. After such calls, further precautions are taken,” the police officer said and added that security has already been beefed up due to G20 Working Group meetings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON