Home / Cities / Mumbai News / CBI court rejects Vidhie plea to stay with her mother, Indrani Mukerjea

CBI court rejects Vidhie plea to stay with her mother, Indrani Mukerjea

mumbai news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 12:33 AM IST

The court also reserved order on Indrani’s plea that her Indian Residency permit as an Overseas Citizen of India be returned to her

Vidhie (24), who is scheduled to return to Mumbai from London on September 10, had moved court on August 30 seeking permission to live with Indrani (HT)
Vidhie (24), who is scheduled to return to Mumbai from London on September 10, had moved court on August 30 seeking permission to live with Indrani (HT)
ByCharul Shah

Mumbai: The special court on Wednesday rejected Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea seeking permission to live with her mother, murder accused Indrani Mukerjea who is out on bail, on grounds that Vidhie had not yet been examined by the prosecution in the Sheena Bora case in which she is a witness.

“[Vidhie] is an important witness and her examination is yet to be recorded. In such circumstances, and in view of the terms and conditions imposed by the Supreme Court do not permit A-1 (Indrani) to meet Applicant Vidhie Mukerjea in any case,” the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court said while rejecting Vidhie’s plea.

The court also reserved order on Indrani’s plea that her Indian Residency permit as an Overseas Citizen of India be returned to her. The CBI objected to her plea stating that since Indrani was a British national, she may abscond if the card was returned to her.

Vidhie (24), who is scheduled to return to Mumbai from London on September 10, had moved court on August 30 seeking permission to live with Indrani, as she suffers from an irreversible neurological condition and living with her would be of “great emotional significance”.

Vidhie is Indrani’s youngest daughter from her second marriage to Sanjeev Khanna, and Bora’s half-sister. She is one of the witnesses in Bora’s murder case, in which Khanna, one of the other accused, received bail in June. Indrani, Khanna, and their driver Shyamvar Rai, are accused of murdering Bora, who was Indrani’s daughter from a previous marriage. Indrani was arrested in August 2015 and received bail in May this year. The trial court however restrained Indrani from any contact with witnesses in the case.

“Applicant’s (Vidhie) mother is suffering from irreversible cerebral ischemia, she is frail and requires proper personal and medical care, which the Applicant would like to provide to the best of her ability and time. The Applicant’s mother has no family, apart from the Applicant, in Mumbai,” Vidhie’s plea stated.

The special court on Wednesday however noted that as per Indrani’s bail conditions, the former chief executive officer of INX Media, was not supposed to have any contact with witnesses yet to be examined by the prosecution, influence or tamper with prosecution evidence.

The prosecution has cited close to 150 witnesses of which 68 have been examined so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Charul Shah

    Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World’s No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?” He also claimed huge revenue is “extravagantly wasted” in Delhi, which is also ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (HT Photo)

    Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab

    Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”

  • The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka (HT Photo)

    BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition

    The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.

  • Karnataka’s minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Umesh Katti (HT File)

    PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).

  • The battle between Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties for 33 years, and the maharaja’s daughter Amrit Kaur is considered to be one of the longest battles in the legal history of this region (HT PHOTO )

    20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order

    Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the 20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.

  • Crisis averted: A Volvo bus full of passengers avoided an accident after skidding on a slippery patch of the Bengaluru - Mysuru highway near Bidadi.&nbsp;

    WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches

    Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out