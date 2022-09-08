CBI court rejects Vidhie plea to stay with her mother, Indrani Mukerjea
The court also reserved order on Indrani's plea that her Indian Residency permit as an Overseas Citizen of India be returned to her
Mumbai: The special court on Wednesday rejected Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea seeking permission to live with her mother, murder accused Indrani Mukerjea who is out on bail, on grounds that Vidhie had not yet been examined by the prosecution in the Sheena Bora case in which she is a witness.
“[Vidhie] is an important witness and her examination is yet to be recorded. In such circumstances, and in view of the terms and conditions imposed by the Supreme Court do not permit A-1 (Indrani) to meet Applicant Vidhie Mukerjea in any case,” the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court said while rejecting Vidhie’s plea.
The court also reserved order on Indrani’s plea that her Indian Residency permit as an Overseas Citizen of India be returned to her. The CBI objected to her plea stating that since Indrani was a British national, she may abscond if the card was returned to her.
Vidhie (24), who is scheduled to return to Mumbai from London on September 10, had moved court on August 30 seeking permission to live with Indrani, as she suffers from an irreversible neurological condition and living with her would be of “great emotional significance”.
Vidhie is Indrani’s youngest daughter from her second marriage to Sanjeev Khanna, and Bora’s half-sister. She is one of the witnesses in Bora’s murder case, in which Khanna, one of the other accused, received bail in June. Indrani, Khanna, and their driver Shyamvar Rai, are accused of murdering Bora, who was Indrani’s daughter from a previous marriage. Indrani was arrested in August 2015 and received bail in May this year. The trial court however restrained Indrani from any contact with witnesses in the case.
“Applicant’s (Vidhie) mother is suffering from irreversible cerebral ischemia, she is frail and requires proper personal and medical care, which the Applicant would like to provide to the best of her ability and time. The Applicant’s mother has no family, apart from the Applicant, in Mumbai,” Vidhie’s plea stated.
The special court on Wednesday however noted that as per Indrani’s bail conditions, the former chief executive officer of INX Media, was not supposed to have any contact with witnesses yet to be examined by the prosecution, influence or tamper with prosecution evidence.
The prosecution has cited close to 150 witnesses of which 68 have been examined so far.
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
