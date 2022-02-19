CISF arrests intruder who jumped Mumbai airport’s perimeter wall

MUMBAI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old man after he jumped the perimeter wall of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday, said the airport’s chief security officer.

Chief Security Officer of Mumbai Airport, Shrikant Kishore said that the CISF officials posted near the perimeter wall on Kurla side of the airport spotted the intruder and he was caught as soon he jumped inside the airport.

“The perimeter wall is away from the runway,” Kishore added.

The incident took place around 12 noon.

Kishore said that the man “looked like a drug addict” and under influence when the incident took place. The man could not be questioned as he could not speak properly, he added.

“His name could be Devanand or similar to that. He was wearing torn clothes,” said Kishore when asked about the identity of the intruder.

Kishore further said that the man was being handed over to the Airport police for further investigation.