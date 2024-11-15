Mumbai: The minimum temperature in Mumbai went below 20 degrees Celsius for the first time this year on Thursday, with Santacruz recording a low of 19 degrees Celsius in the morning, 2.6 degrees below normal. Temperatures will rise over the next few days though, said a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). City records year’s lowest temp at 19 degrees

On Thursday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 36.8 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal. The minimum and maximum temperatures at Colaba were 24.4 degrees Celsius (0.7 degrees above normal) and 33.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the IMD, the disruptions in weather are due to easterly winds and a cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea. Over the next few days, the maximum temperature will touch 34-35 degrees Celsius while the minimum will be around 24-25 degrees Celsius, before dipping again, said the forecast from IMD.