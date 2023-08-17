Cong discusses INDIA conference, LS electoral prospects at core committee meet

MUMBAI: Amidst the confusion over NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s moves following his closed-door meeting with his rebel nephew Ajit, top leaders of the Maharashtra Congress discussed the situation in the state in a meeting on Wednesday in Mumbai. HT Image

“We discussed the reports of observers of all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. We are preparing to fight against the BJP with all the allies that are willing to come with us,” said state Congress chief Nana Patole after the meeting. The core committee of state Congress leaders also discussed the preparations for the third meeting of the opposition coalition INDIA, which is scheduled in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. They also discussed the outline of the statewide padayatra (march) that will begin on September 3 to reach out to the people.

Another leader said that a few reports by the observers were yet to be submitted. “Once all are in, a thorough discussion will be held,” he said. “In most of the constituencies, the atmosphere is favourable to the Congress and Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi constituents.” This was reiterated by Patole, who said that the coalition was aiming to win to 40 to 45 Lok Sabha seats.

The leaders who attended the core committee meeting at the Mumbai Cricket Association, BKC, said that they did not discuss the meeting between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. Pointing out that the Congress leadership in Delhi had been informed about the developments, they said that a decision on it was expected to be taken by the high command. Patole, on his part, pointed out that while confusion persisted among the people, the Congress did not doubt Sharad Pawar’s stance. “Pawar saheb has made his stand clear, and the senior Congress leaders will discuss the issue with him during the INDIA meeting,” Patole said.

The core committee meeting was followed by a meeting of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders to take stock of the preparations of the INDIA meeting at the Grand Hyatt in Santacruz. “We expect 60 leaders from 26 parties to attend the two-day meeting,” said a senior Congress leader. “Three parties in the alliance are from Maharashtra while the rest are from other states. Seven parties will be represented by one leader each while other parties will be represented by two to four leaders. We expect the convenor of INDIA to be announced and various coordination committees to be formed in the Mumbai meeting.”

Pawar likely to speak with Rahul Gandhi

Congress leaders said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was expected to speak with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday night over the phone. The background to the call is the confusion among the allies of the NCP (Pawar faction) following his secret meeting with his nephew and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar a day ago in Pune. On Tuesday, state Congress chief Nana Patole said that he had informed the party high command about the developments in Maharashtra. Pawar is expected to clear the air and the general confusion created by his moves.

