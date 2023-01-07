Cop dies after falling from local train near Kalwa

Mumbai: A police sub-inspector died after he fell from a running train while trying to get down between Mumbra and Kalwa stations on Friday night. Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) officials found the body around 9.20 pm.

The victim, identified as Manoj Gajanan Bhosale, 57, was attached to Powai police station and was a resident of Kalwa’s Parsik Nagar.

Pandhari Kande, senior police inspector of Thane GRP, said they suspected that Bhosale first went to Dombivli and then returned in a fast train. “When the train slowed down near Kalwa, he might have attempted to alight but lost his balance and fell on the tracks. He suffered a head injury and was taken to Thane Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead.”

Bhosale left for home after duty around 7 pm, senior police inspector Budhwant Sawant said. “We came to know about the incident around 12.10 am and immediately informed his son, Ajinkya.”

The GRP has registered an accidental death report.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya said he suspected no foul play in his father’s death, GRP officials said.

Bhosale joined duty at Powai police station last year, Sawant said.