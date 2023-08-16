Court allows Aniksha Jaisinghani to get her father’s signature on property papers

A special court under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Monday granted Aniksha Jaisinghani permission to obtain signature of her father, bookie Anil Jaisinghani, on a property deed relinquishing his rights over a shop in Ulhasnagar. Kalyan, India - March 16, 2023: Aniksha Anil Jaisinghani - The Malabar Hill police reached the residence of Aniksha Jaisinghani around 8 am, after an interrogation of about 6 hours she was taken to Mumbai, in connection with the case filed by Amruta Fadnavis over allegations of threat and conspiracy, while her brother Akshan who was also present complained of illness followed by which he was taken to a nearby hospital, in Kalyan, India, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Pramod Tambe/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Anil is currently lodged in Taloja jail after his arrest for allegedly trying to bribe and blackmail deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis.

Aniksha had approached the court earlier this month. The special public prosecutor opposed the plea, saying there was no record to show that Anil had any rights or interests in the said property. Besides, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Gujarat, which was probing a money laundering case against Anil and several other bookies, was likely to attach the said property, the prosecutor said.

Her lawyer, however, claimed that the property belonged to Aniksha’s mother Karishma Jaisinghani and after she died intestate Aniksha and Anil became the legal heirs.

The court said it was not concerned with the title of the property neither would it confer any title on the accused by allowing Aniksha to obtain his signature on the document. The court further said the ED had not yet attached the property.

The court allowed Aniksha to approach her father in Taloja prison to get the property papers signed before a public notary. The court also asked Aniksha to submit a copy of the documents before it within two days of their execution.

According to the FIR registered by the Malabar Hill police on February 20, the father-daughter duo allegedly blackmailed Amruta Fadnavis and tried to extort ₹10 crore from her.

Posing as a fashion designer, Aniksha had befriended Amruta Fadnavis in November 2021 and gained her trust by saying she had lost her mother and the whole family was dependent on her, police officers said. As per the FIR, Aniksha requested the complainant to wear her label to promote it and the latter agreed to it. Aniksha even visited the deputy CM’s residence and showed up at public events attended by Amruta Fadnavis, the complaint said.

Aniksha later offered to relay information about cricket bookies to her, saying they could both make money off it and when the complainant stopped communicating with her, Aniksha offered her a bribe of ₹1 crore in exchange for clearing her father of all charges, the police said. After that, Amruta Fadnavis blocked her, the complaint said.

A few days later, Aniksha sent her a few audio and video recordings, which purportedly showed that the latter was accepting favours from the former and said if she did not pay her ₹10 crore those clips would be made public, the FIR added.

Aniksha was arrested on March 16 and the special court granted her bail on March 27.

