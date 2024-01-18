Covid -19 probe: ED arrests Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Suraj Chavan, a Shiv Sena (UBT) party functionary, for his alleged role in a money-laundering case related to irregularities in the distribution of khichdi to migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Chavan, perceived to be close to Aaditya Thackeray, is under the ED’s scanner over alleged financial transactions related to receipt of ‘consultancy charges’, whether directly or indirectly, from an accused firm. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan (HT ARCHIVES)

The ED began its investigation on the basis of a September 2023 FIR of the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which alleged that there were irregularities worth ₹6.37 crore in the case. The documents of the firm showed the alleged payment of consultancy charges, sources said. Chavan had denied any wrongdoing in the case. His is the first arrest in the case by the ED.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The agency had last year also questioned a BMC deputy municipal commissioner, who was an assistant municipal commissioner during the time the khichdi contract was allegedly planned. The ED is trying to reach the end beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime generated in the case. Its probe is part of its investigation into the BMC’s ₹4,000-crore expenditure on Covid 19-related contracts.

The ED had last year carried out searches at several locations in the city as part of its probe. The searched premises included those of the BMC deputy municipal commissioner, the residential premises of Suraj Chavan and the contractors tasked with the supply of khichdi during the pandemic.

The agency suspects that the contractors supplied khichdi to the BMC at inflated rates with the help of certain civic officials who are under the scanner. It is also alleged that a few middlemen with political influence helped the contractors bag the supply contract in lieu of kickbacks.

It was alleged that the contractor who was given the contract by the BMC to provide khichdi did not fit into the criteria, as he did not have a food licence and hence gave the sub-contact to another firm. It was also alleged that the food packets to be distributed were required to weigh 300 grams but weighed less.

The EOW case was registered against businessman Sujit Patkar, the close aide of a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, two persons associated with Sahyadri Refreshments, Force One Multi Service’s partners and employees, Sneha Caterer’s partners, the then assistant municipal commissioner (planning) and other unidentified BMC officers. The case was registered under several IPC sections, including those related to cheating and criminal conspiracy.

BJP former MP Kirit Somaiya said that Aaditya Thackeray’s “frontman” Suraj Chavan had been arrested by the ED in the khichdi scam. “He was involved in a ₹132-crore scam and Sanjay Raut’s family has benefited from this,” he said. “They will have to account for this.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the country was witnessing “the darkest days of democracy in its history”. “Those who are really corrupt are sitting in the regime and those who stand for democracy, free speech and truth are being harassed by the dictatorship,” he said. “The world is watching this dictatorship in our state, and we will fight against it. We’ve exposed their lies yesterday, and that has sent shivers down their spine.” In a jibe at the Sena and NCP legislators who split their parties, Aaditya said that Chavan had “not taken the washing machine route like the ministers in this regime”.

Mumbai Congress working president Charansingh Sapra said that they had for 10 years been watching the state and central governments selectively targeting and character-assassinating opposition leaders. “This is a part of a larger plan of CM Eknath Shinde and his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and their khoke to tarnish the image of the Thackerays, Shiv Sena (UBT) and MVA coalition,” he said. “When this alleged scam happened, Eknath Shinde was with Uddhav Thackeray in the MVA government and he could have pointed it out at that time. This late awakening shows a clear design.”

Clyde Crasto, spokesperson of the NCP (Pawar group) said, “The government is using all agencies against the opposition. There are many MLAS who faced probes and later joined the government. Kirit Somaiya raised many questions about Shiv Sena MLAs, but when they joined the BJP, he fell silent. They must open all the old cases filed against MLAs who are currently in the government.”