Cyber defence key for India’s security: DRDO chairman

Mumbai: With India emerging as one of the top targets for cyber-attacks, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is prioritising advancements in cyber defence and cyber deterrence, DRDO chairman Samir Kamat said on Tuesday during his address at Techfest, the annual science and technology festival of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. DRDO chairman Samir Kamat on Tuesday addressed students at the IIT Bombay Techfest, an annual science and technology festival. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

“Cyber warfare is continuous. It is not a declared war; it happens every day. India is among the most attacked countries in the world,” said Kamat. He compared cyber security to the strategic nuclear domain and emphasised the dual importance of cyber defence and cyber deterrence, saying, “You need deterrence capabilities to discourage attacks. Both cyber defence and deterrence are crucial, and this is where young minds can contribute significantly.”

The DRDO chairman said all future battles would be network-centric and technologies like satellite communication and software-defined radios would play a pivotal role in ensuring a decisive edge. “Sensors and shooters may operate from different locations, but data must flow seamlessly,” he said.

Speaking about DRDO’s initiatives to foster innovation, Kamat said that in 2020, the organisation launched five ‘Young Scientists Laboratories’ focusing on cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cognitive technologies, asymmetric technologies, and smart materials. He also spoke about DRDO’s efforts to develop next-generation platforms like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation stealth aircraft featuring internal weapon bays that can operate in real-time during combat.

The DRDO chairman referred to ongoing global conflicts, saying disruptive technologies were transforming warfare. “Unless we quickly adapt to these technologies, we risk falling behind. My goal is to show where the world is heading in defence research and development and inspire some of you to join us in this journey,” he said.

One of the key areas identified by DRDO for future development is underwater domain awareness. “Detecting submarines at depths beyond 200 metres remains a significant challenge. Current technologies rely on acoustics, but emerging methods, such as space-based sensors using magnetic anomalies caused by submarine movements, show promise. Developing capabilities in this area will be a major focus for us,” he said.

Eagle robot takes centre stage

IIT Bombay’s Techfest 2024, which commenced on Tuesday, features an impressive array of lectures, exhibitions, and technological innovations from both Indian and international developers. It aims to inspire young minds and provide a platform for collaboration in fields like artificial intelligence, robotics, and sustainable technology.

Among the highlights at the three-day festival is Eagle Robot, a teaching assistant created entirely in India by Eagle Robot Lab. Currently deployed in schools across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana, the robot assists students by answering their questions accurately in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Bengali.

“Eagle Robot is revolutionising classroom learning by enabling seamless interaction in domestic and foreign languages. Around 40 robots are operational in schools across three states,” said Vignesh Rao, director of Eagle Robot Lab. The company plans to launch an upgraded version named Eagle 7 by February 2025.

Another major attraction at the festival is the Unitree G1 humanoid robot from China, which is making its first appearance in India. Known for its advanced artificial intelligence capabilities and sustainable design, the humanoid robot has garnered significant global attention.