Diamond broker flees with diamonds worth 1.3 crore

Mumbai: The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Police have launched a search for a diamond broker who has defrauded several diamond traders by taking their diamonds and neither returning them nor paying for them. According to the police, the most recent case was filed by a diamond trader who reported that the accused took diamonds worth ₹1.3 crore, totaling 421.69 carats. HT Image

“We have registered a case based on the complaint of Shailesh Kalathia, 44, a resident of Vile-Parle who runs Shreya Gems at Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in BKC. The case has been registered under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, banker, merchant, or agent) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC against broker Kunal Mehta,” said the police officer.

According to the police, Kalathia had known Mehta for the past few months as a broker who worked in the BDB. “Kalathia previously dealt with Mehta, and those transactions had gone well. On May 21, Mehta approached Kalathia, claiming he had potential buyers interested in purchasing diamonds and suggesting that both could profit from the deal. He requested to show some diamonds to his clients and accordingly took 186.26 carats of diamonds valued at ₹64.26 lakh and 235.42 carats valued at ₹65.91 lakh, totaling 421.68 carats of cut and polished diamonds worth ₹1.3 crore from Kalathia. Mehta even signed a receipt when he took the diamonds,” said a police officer from the BKC police station.

For the next two days, Mehta stayed in touch with the complainant, assuring him that he would show the diamonds to potential buyers and, if they were interested, finalise the deal. “However, since May 24th, Mehta’s phone has been switched off. When the complainant sent his office staff to Mehta’s house in Bhayandar, they discovered that he had left the residence. Upon inquiring with other traders at BDB, the complainant found that they, too, had been cheated by Mehta. He then approached us and registered a case,” said the police officer. “Mehta’s phone is still switched off, and we have initiated a search for him,” added the officer.