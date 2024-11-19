NAGPUR: With the cacophony of the high-decibel campaign coming to an end on Monday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its 37 affiliated groups have taken over the centre stage with their door-to-door outreach programme for the BJP candidates. Door-to-door campaign by RSS for BJP candidates

After the underwhelming performance in Lok Sabha elections in June this year, the BJP wasted no time in repairing the burnt bridges and reconciled with its ideological backbone. The result was seen in the Haryana assembly elections where the BJP won the state against all predictions of a sure Congress victory while it performed reasonably better in Jammu and Kashmir state elections.

Through several meetings, the BJP and RSS top brass ended the ego tussle that was kicked off by the party’s national president JP Nadda’s comment that the party no longer depended on the Sangh cadre support during election times.

Sources close to RSS say the Sangh Parivar involvement this time is unconditional and at an unprecedented level. A senior leader from the Sangh Parivar, who is also an office-bearer of Rashtriya Muslim Manch (a front organisation of the RSS), claimed that nearly all 37 affiliated groups - including Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad - are working tirelessly to ensure that the saffron-led alliance retains power in Maharashtra. “We are deeply involved in voter awareness campaigns, encouraging everyone to exercise their right to vote and fulfil their duty as responsible citizens,” he said.

A female activist from Rashtra Sevika Samiti highlighted their focus on areas where BJP candidates are facing tough competition. “Our goal is to motivate voters in favour of the saffron party by sharing and convincing them about the welfare measures initiated by the current government, particularly the Ladki Bahin scheme, and emphasising why this government should be retained in the upcoming elections,” she said.

The RSS began its election efforts in the state as early as July by appointing its joint general secretary Atul Limaye to coordinate the BJP campaign with RSS. He was tasked with overseeing the elections in collaboration with two prominent leaders, union minister Nitin Gadkari and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. BJP and RSS activists are pleased with the outcomes, as Gadkari addressed over 70 public meetings and rallies state-wide, while Fadnavis addressed more than 65 election rallies in addition to campaigning in his own constituency, Nagpur South-West.

A strategic decision was made for BJP and RSS cadres to work together to counter the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a tactic that had proven effective in Haryana, where a united Sangh Parivar inflicted a surprising defeat on the Congress. Limaye has conducted a series of meetings with BJP and RSS leaders across the state and engaged with various community leaders, including influential Maratha, Kunbi, and Mali groups.

The proactive involvement of the RSS is further demonstrated by the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women’s wing of the RSS, which has been actively campaigning late into the night across the state for the past two months. An activist of the Samiti, Soma S, noted that despite reservations about certain party candidates, they were instructed to focus on campaigning for them to ensure their victory.

The systematic campaign, aimed at achieving 100 percent voter turnout, is also evident in their arrangements for transportation, including luxury buses, for young voters working in IT and other sectors in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune. The organisation is ensuring that these voters return to their native places by the morning of November 20 to cast their votes and return to their workplaces by the same evening.

“In several assembly constituencies, we have conducted door-to-door campaigns twice,” remarked a senior RSS activist. Dinesh Wankhede, a voter from the West Nagpur assembly constituency, reported that RSS activists visited his Ram Nagar home on two occasions. First, a women’s group arrived, followed by a mixed team, both distributing materials encouraging voters to support “dharma” and strive for a 100 percent turnout.

Dilip Deodhar, a former RSS swayamsevak, noted that the coordination committees were revamped with Limaye taking charge of election efforts. He also mentioned that the Sangh had a significant role in ticket distribution too. “This is the first time in its 100-year history that the RSS is working tirelessly for its political outfit in the elections,” he claimed.