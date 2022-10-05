DRI arrests flier at city airport, seizes 16 kg heroin from his trolley bag

Mumbai: Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zone, have arrested an air passenger at the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and seized 16 kg of heroin artfully concealed in his trolley bag. Sources said the total worth of the drugs in the international market would be approximately ₹100 crore.

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI sleuths on Tuesday intercepted the alleged drug carrier Binu John, who arrived from Doha on an Emirates flight. John, who is originally from Kerala, was put through a thorough search as was his trolley bag. Multiple packets of powder were found cleverly concealed in the cavities of the trolley.

Sources said the powder, when tested with a field test kit, prima facie proved to be heroin. It was subsequently seized under a panchnama as per the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. John was arrested under the NDPS Act on Tuesday evening.

Sources said that during his interrogation, the alleged smuggler told DRI officials that a foreigner had given him the job of carrying the contraband to India for a commission of USD 1000. He also revealed the names of other associates, who were supposed to collect the contraband. The DRI is now investigating these names, checking if the racket has any links in Mumbai and if John was involved in smuggling drugs to India earlier.

A holiday court on Wednesday sent John to DRI’s custody. He has been charged under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act for smuggling commercial quantity of a banned drug. If the charges against him are proved, he faces 20 years of imprisonment.