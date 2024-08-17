EC asks citizens to link mobile number to voter ID

Mumbai: The Election Commission is carrying out the requisite revision of the electoral roll in preparation of the upcoming elections till August 20, the last date till which new voters can register and old ones can make modifications to their details to vote. The final electoral roll will then be published on August 30. HT Image

The EC held a meeting at the BMC on Friday, seeking to increase the voter turnout. They have requested voters to link their mobile numbers to their voter IDs, either during new registrations or through modification online or through form 8. Through linking mobile numbers, the voter ID can be searched easily and an e-copy downloaded, which will deliver information about voting dates and polling booths directly to people’s phones.

Along with awareness campaigns, political parties have been asked to enlist more voters. The number of polling stations will also be increased, taking the average voters at a station from 1,500 to 1,000 to 1,200.