EC orders action against Nagpur school for using kids to welcome Gadkari

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered action against the director of NSVM Fulwari School in Nagpur for using school children to welcome BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari. Acting on a Congress complaint for violation of model code of conduct, the poll body directed the concerned education officer to initiate appropriate action against the school director. The Congress has asked when will action be taken against the BJP candidate. School children were used to welcome Nitin Gadkari at a meeting on April 1 at Vaishali Nagar

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam did not reply to calls and text messages.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

On April 3, Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe filed a complaint against BJP and Gadkari for violating the code of conduct. “School kids from NSVM Fulvari school were used by the BJP and its candidate for a poll campaign rally held on April 1 at Vaishali Nagar. This blatant disregard for the law and ethical standards is deeply concerning,” said the complaint. Londhe has also attached photographs and video clips to corroborate his claim.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the election commission started a probe. “During hearing and written clarification submitted by the school principal, school director Murlidhar Pavnikar was found guilty for unnecessarily using school kids to welcome Nitin Gadkari during a poll campaign. Hence, we have directed the education officer (secondary) to take action according to the determined rules and regulations,” states an order issued by the ECI on Tuesday.

Though Congress welcomed the decision it has pointed out that the complaint was filed against Gadkari but action was taken against the school administration. “Although we appreciate the action initiated against the school administration, no action has been taken against the BJP candidate,” Londhe said and asked, “When will action be taken against Gadkari?’