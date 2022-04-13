ED attaches properties of NCP's Nawab Malik, family in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached eight properties belonging to Maharastra cabinet minister Nawab Malik under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Senior NCP leader Malik, 62, is presently in judicial custody after being arrested on February 23 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides.
The ED has provisionally attached the properties in the names of Malik's family members, Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd and Malik Infrastructure. The attached properties include Goawala Compound in Kurla (West), a commercial unit at Kurla West in Mumbai, three flats at Kurla West and two residential flats at Bandra West in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said on Wednesday said Malik’s petition seeking immediate release from prison in the money laundering case will be heard in the Supreme Court. The bench, however, did not mention a date. The Bombay High Court had rejected the application by the minister in February.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Malik, mentioned the matter for urgent listing of the case on Wednesday in the top court. "This is Nawab Malik's matter where ED is taking proceedings. The act came into place in 2005, the transaction is prior to 2000. A transaction from 22 years ago is sought to proceed,” Sibal was reported as saying.
Responding to this, the chief justice said: “Yes, we will list it."
Bengaluru Airport announces winners of BIAL Genie Hackathon
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru (BLR Airport) today announced the winners of the 'BIAL Genie Hackathon,' which was held in collaboration with Microsoft. Over 11,500 teams from across India comprised of developers and data scientists competed in this challenge to create innovative solutions using Microsoft Azure services. The hackathon aimed to discover innovations and solutions that will improve the overall passenger experience at BLR Airport.
BJP retaining power crucial for Nadda in home state of Himachal
In the run-up to the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections this year-end, BJP president Jagat Parkash Nadda has sent a strong message to the rank and file of the party unit, particularly ministers and MLAs, that Mission Repeat is crucial for the party. Also read: 'Don't see AAP as a threat to BJP...it's disintegrating' The stakes are high for the BJP because Himachal Pradesh is Nadda's home state.
Jitendra Awhad hits out at Raj Thackeray, calls him stand up comedian
State minister Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray, saying Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse resides in the latter's soul. This came a day after Thackeray held a rally in Thane and warned his party will play Hanuman Chalisa outside Muslim places of worship if loudspeakers at mosques are not pulled down before May 3. Awhad held a press conference in response to Thackeray's comments.
INS Vikrant case: Bombay HC grants pre-arrest bail to BJP's Kirit Somaiya
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya was on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail by the Bombay high court in the case over the alleged misappropriation of funds to preserve INS Vikrant, the first aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy. The development came two days after Somaiya was denied anticipatory bail by the sessions court in connection with the same case, prompting him to approach the high court.
A ferry godfather for your fur babies
Here's one good hooman who has become a saviour for those stuck in such situations. A resident of Delhi's Moti Bagh, Amarjeet Singh, has been running a taxi stand for over 40 years, and has converted one car into a pet taxi. The idea came to the sexagenarian, who loves animals, through one of his customers. Singh wishes to further expand his services but he needs to train other drivers first.
