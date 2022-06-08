Elderly man loses investments worth ₹30 lakh to woman posing as stock broker
Mumbai: A woman and her associates have been booked by the cyber police based on the complaint lodged by a 71-year-old Vile Parle resident, who alleged that the accused misappropriated his stock investment worth ₹30 lakh.
Police officials said the complainant Vijay Doshi, an independent sub-broker, had received a call in July 2021 from one Bind Pushpa, who claimed that she had good knowledge of the stock market due to her work experience with a well-known broker, where Doshi had a Demat account.
Pushpa told him that presently she is working as a broker with Globe Capital Market Ltd. and suggested that Doshi open a Demat account with their firm and even promised him good returns.
The woman and one of her associates, Abhilash, visited Doshi’s house a few days later and convinced him to open a Demat account in the name of the complainant and his wife. The woman then induced Doshi to buy shares through her firm and also convinced him to transfer his earlier investments to her firm.
Trusting her, Doshi transferred stock investments from his old account firm to Pushpa’s firm. Later, when he asked the accused about the share contract bill note of the transferred and purchased shares, she would give excuses, a police officer said.
In February, Doshi sold some of his shares through the woman’s firm but did not get paid for the same. When he inquired, the woman said he would get the payment through cheque, but it never arrived, Doshi told the police.
Subsequently, while going through his wife’s mobile phone Doshi discovered that she had received an e-mail in January, informing them that the registered e-mail ID and mobile numbers linked with their joint Demat account had been changed by someone.
“He said a few days before receiving the mail, two persons had taken his computer system for repairing and possibly they helped the fraudsters change their registered e-mail ID and mobile number,” said the police officer.
Doshi alleged that the woman and her accomplices used the new email ID and mobile number to misappropriate the shares and cause a wrongful loss of ₹30 lakh to them, the officer added.
The police is on a lookout for the accused, but no arrests have been made so far.
