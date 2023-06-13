Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sr citizen goes missing from Kalyan station

A 73-year-old woman suffering from epilepsy went missing from Kalyan Railway station on Saturday evening. Police are searching for her.

Identified as Ratna Das, she along with her brother and brother’s wife boarded from Guwahati railway station and alighted at Kalyan railway station on Saturday evening. She went missing while they were crossing a bridge to leave the station.

She remained untraceable and they approached GRP police in Kalyan and filed a missing persons complaint.

Mukesh Dhage, senior police inspector, at Kalyan GRP, said, “We have registered a missing complaint. One porter spotted her in platform number 5, on Monday night. We have circulated the photo of the missing woman to our patrolling team to trace her soon.”

