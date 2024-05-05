Firing at Salman Khan’s house: Family of deceased accused move HC, seek CBI probe

MUMBAI: Three days after the custodial death of 32-year-old Anuj Thapan, arrested by the Mumbai crime branch in connection with the firing at actor Salman Khan’s house in Bandra, his family on Saturday moved the Bombay high court demanding a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the episode. The family claims Thapan was tortured in custody, which led to his death. HT Image

“We have filed a writ petition in the Bombay high court against the state of Maharashtra, Mumbai Police officials and actor Salman Khan,” said Rajni Khatri, lawyer for Thapan’s family. Rita Devi, a family member, is the petitioner.

Thapan’s family members said they had no belief in local agencies, which were susceptible to pressure from the actor as well as the underworld.

“The local police are known to be close to Chhota Shakeel. We also know that Salman Khan is powerful – he has money power too. The police are under pressure from him,” said Khatri. She claimed her client died after he was tortured in custody and said, “It is the responsibility of the officers to take care of the accused. We want the whole matter to be transferred to the CBI.”

Only an agency like CBI can conduct a fair investigation in cases where high-profile people are involved, she said, adding that they have also prayed for registration of offences against the actor.

Meanwhile, Thapan’s maternal grandfather Jaswant Singh said they had taken custody of his body from JJ Hospital. “We will be taking the body to Punjab for his last rites soon,” he said.

Thapan was among four men arrested in connection with the firing at Khan’s flat in Bandra’s Galaxy apartment on April 14. The 32-year-old allegedly supplied the guns that were used to fire at the actor’s house. He was arrested with Sonu Bishnoi, another alleged arms supplier, on April 25. But on May 1, his body was found hanging from a window in the toilet, and the police claimed he had died by suicide.

Police have issued a lookout notice against Anmol Bishnoi, brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who claimed responsibility for the attack on the actor’s house via a social media post.