For a second day, AQI almost ‘poor’, temp constant

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 20, 2024 02:11 AM IST

Mumbai’s 24-hour AQI dipped dangerously close to ‘poor’ levels on Thursday, touching 198 within the ‘moderate’ category, due to high levels of ozone pollution. 

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s 24-hour AQI dipped dangerously close to ‘poor’ levels on Thursday, touching 198 within the ‘moderate’ category, due to high levels of ozone pollution. A hazy smog covered the city at sundown, just as it did on Wednesday, when AQI hit 199.

Eight stations had their AQI in the ‘poor’ category, while the rest were at ‘moderate’ levels. The eight were: Navy Nagar in Colaba at 282, Mazgaon at 271, Malad West at 251, Deonar at 269, Chembur at 265, Borivali East at 226, Shivaji Nagar at 233 and Worli at 230.

The minimum temperature at Santacruz clocked in at 15.5 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees below normal, and at 20.2 degrees Celsius in Colaba, 0.8 degrees below the usual level. Maximum temperatures were 31.4 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees Celsius below normal in Santacruz; and 30.2 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal in Colaba. Temperatures will remain in the same range for the next few days.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
