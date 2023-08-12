Covid centres irregularities: Sujit Patkar’s pre-arrest bail plea rejected

Mumbai: The partnership deed submitted by Sujit Patkar, a family friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, to obtain the contracts for supplying medical and para-medical staff for two Jumbo Covid Centres at Dahisar and Worli was forged, and therefore his custodial interrogation was necessary to investigate the case, the sessions court has said while rejecting Patkar’s bail plea. While opposing his plea, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had claimed that documents which had been submitted for sanctioning the contract of Jumbo Covid Centres at Dahisar and Worli were forged. It is alleged that the firm M/s. Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS), was established on June 26, 2020, but it was not registered. (HT PHOTO)

Currently, Patkar is in judicial custody for alleged money laundering in connection to the irregularities in obtaining the contract of Jumbo Covid Centres. Before his arrest by ED, Patkar had approached the sessions court for anticipatory bail, which was rejected on Friday.

Besides, it is alleged that the firm has prepared a false Partnership Deed, which is dated June 26, 2020, but the stamp required for its registration is of March 20, 2020. It is alleged that the deed is not notarized.

In his defence, Patkar’s lawyer Subhash Jha claimed that though there are allegations that the earlier Partnership Deed was forged, at this juncture, it cannot be considered the same because there was another rectified Partnership Deed as the earlier deed showed some bonafide mistake.

The sessions court, however, has noted that there are serious allegations against the applicant in the alleged fraud, and he has played an active role in manipulating or forging the documents required to get the tender passed in their favour.

The court, while rejecting the plea of Patkar, has said the applicant has not furnished the details of the transfer of the funds involved in the crime, and he has uploaded a false Partnership Deed for sanctioning the tender in question.

As per the case registered with EOW, M/s. LHMS had submitted false and fabricated documents to obtain the contract and, thus, cheated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of ₹38 crore.