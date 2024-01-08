Former corporator demands a high-level panel for racecourse theme park

Mumbai: Former corporator Makarand Narwekar on Sunday demanded that the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should ensure complete transparency in ongoing efforts to redevelop land in possession of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC). He demanded a high-level committee be set for monitoring the project, saying there should be no politics regarding the issue of open spaces. HT Image

On January 6, HT reported that 120 acres of land under RWITC would be handed over to BMC for a theme park for the general public once it was cleared at the annual general meeting.

“We demand that proposed plan about the utilisation of racecourse land be made public. If BMC chief (Iqbal) Chahal is going to give a presentation to RWITC, he should also give the presentation to the public via social media. People should know what the plot will be used for. Residents and residents’ associations should be taken into confidence about the proposed plan and their feedback should be taken on it,” said Narwekar.

Narwekar also slammed the politicisation of the issue by some leaders, saying it was nothing but an attempt at cheap publicity.

“Some politicians are trying to create a misunderstanding and challenging the state government for publicity. The same politicians demanded a theme park when they were in government. To avoid such misunderstanding, I demand that a high-power committee should be formed to ensure swift implementation of the plan and make sure that this redevelopment doesn’t get embroiled in litigation,” he stated.

Narwekar further demanded that minutes of the meeting in the chief minister’s official residence Varsha on December 6, 2023, where the plan to develop a theme park was finalised, should be made public.

“The racecourse land belongs to the public and people should be aware about the future redevelopment plans at such an important racecourse,” he said. The December 6 meeting was attended by CM Eknath Shinde, BMC chief Iqbal Chahal and RWITC representatives.