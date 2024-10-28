Mumbai: A 52-year-old former Indian Navy personnel died after a speeding truck rammed his two-wheeler near Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar East and fled. The accident occurred on Friday evening leaving the victim severely injured resulting in his death the next day. Former Navy personnel dies after speeding truck rams his bike in Ghatkopar

The Pant Nagar police have registered an FIR against the unknown truck driver for causing death due to negligence and launched a manhunt to trace the driver.

“After receiving the phone call about the accident, our patrolling team arrived at the location and learnt that the victim, identified as Vijay Kumar Joshi, was hit by a speeding dumper truck from behind. He was flung several feet into the air and hit the road. A JCB driver on duty, identified as Manir Ansari, took Vijay to Rajawadi Hospital, which is around ten minutes from the accident spot on the Eastern Express Highway,” said an officer.

The officers recovered Vijay’s phone and wallet on the spot and learned that he worked as a Petty Officer with the Indian Navy. In the Navy, a Petty Officer is a non-commissioned officer who ranks above enlisted personnel like Seamen but below Chief Petty Officers and commissioned officers.

“Joshi stayed with his wife and 20-year-old-son, Divyesh. He took voluntary retirement in 2005 from the Navy. Divyesh studied at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Matunga and had a presentation on Friday at the institute. Vijay went to drop him and while returning on the bike from Thane to Matunga, the accident occurred,” said the officer.

Vijay’s family members were contacted by the police officers.