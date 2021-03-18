Gangster DK Rao, Amar Naik’s family move Bombay HC for stay on Mumbai Saga

Ravi Mallesh Bohra, better known in Mumbai as gangster DK Rao and the family members of late gangster Amar Naik moved the Bombay high court on Wednesday seeking a stay on the release of John Abraham-starrer Mumbai Saga, a Hindi film purportedly based on the lives of Bohra, late Naik and his brother Ashwin Naik. The film is scheduled to release on March 19.

The petition will come up for hearing on Thursday before a division bench comprising justices Amjad Sayed and Nitin Jamdar.

Relying on newspaper reports, Bohra, Ashwin Naik and the wife and daughter of late Amar Naik have moved the high court contending that the movie Mumbai Saga would violate the right to fair trial of Bohra and Aahwin Naik and the right to privacy of all the petitioners.

In the petition filed through advocates Prashant Pandey, Tushar Halwai and Ashray Dave, they said that the trailer of the film published on YouTube on February 26, 2021 clearly stated that the film was “inspired by true events”.

The petition stated that on March 6, a legal notice was issued to the producer and director of the film, calling upon them to desist from going ahead with the scheduled release of the movie as Bohra and Ashwin Naik are under-trial prisoners and release of the film will prejudice their pending trials and also likely to affect the sanctity of the judicial process.

Amar Naik’s wife, Anjali, and daughter Akaksha, have contended that the release of the film would tarnish the family’s image and will also breach their right to privacy and the reputation they rebuilt following his death.