IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Gangster Ravi Pujari remanded to Mumbai police custody in hotel firing case
Ravi Pujari being brought to Bengaluru after he was arrested and extradited from Senegal. (File photo)
Ravi Pujari being brought to Bengaluru after he was arrested and extradited from Senegal. (File photo)
mumbai news

Gangster Ravi Pujari remanded to Mumbai police custody in hotel firing case

Pujari was extradited to India in February last year but was taken to Karnataka, where he had the most cases registered against him. He has been remanded to police custody till March 9
READ FULL STORY
By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:53 PM IST

Underworld gangster Ravi Pujari was remanded to police custody till March 9 by the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on Tuesday.

Pujari was extradited to India in February 2020 but was taken to Karnataka, where he had the most cases registered against him. Last week, a Karnataka court granted permission to the Mumbai Police to take him in custody in a case of firing outside Gajalee hotel on October 22, 2016 in Vile Parle.

Also Read | In Mumbai: 2 more Ravi Pujari men arrested for Gajalee firing

In the shooting case, as per the prosecution, a few men of Pujari’s gang fired at the complainant to intimidate the hotel owner. They allegedly gave the owner Pujari’s contact details, threatening to kill him if he didn’t call the gangster.

Pujari was also wanted in 51 cases in Mumbai, including murder, extortion and shootouts over the past 24 years. Out of the 51 cases, Mumbai Police has invoked the provisions of MCOCA in 20.

Pujari has been named in at least 200 cases across the country. He was arrested in Senegal in West Africa in January 2019, where he jumped bail and fled to South Africa. In South Africa, he was allegedly involved in drug trafficking and extortion racket. Sources in Indian Intelligence said he was living there under the assumed identity of Anthony Fernandes, a Burkina Faso passport holder, and was arrested from Dakar, capital of Senegal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Ravi Pujari being brought to Bengaluru after he was arrested and extradited from Senegal. (File photo)
Ravi Pujari being brought to Bengaluru after he was arrested and extradited from Senegal. (File photo)
mumbai news

Gangster Ravi Pujari remanded to Mumbai police custody in hotel firing case

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Pujari was extradited to India in February last year but was taken to Karnataka, where he had the most cases registered against him. He has been remanded to police custody till March 9
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC officials penalise a commuter for not wearing masks, amid rise in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
BMC officials penalise a commuter for not wearing masks, amid rise in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
mumbai news

Follow Covid-19 protocols: Punjab, Maharashtra urge amid rising cases

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • They have also warned citizens that failing to adhere to rules could hurt the process of further reopening as well as efforts put in by healthcare workers over the past year to bring the pandemic under control.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan S Delkar. (ANI)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan S Delkar. (ANI)
mumbai news

Congress seeks probe into BJP’s role in MP Mohan Delkar’s death

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Congress leader Sachin Sawant said he will meet home minister Anil Deshmukh and demand the investigation even as the BJP called it absurd
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray(HT file photo)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray(HT file photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet BMC officials amid spike in Covid cases

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Over the last few days, Maharashtra has been witnessing an upsurge in Covid-19 cases. It had reported 6,971 cases on Sunday in the highest single-day count in nearly four months. Out of this 761 were reported from Mumbai city as it continues to be the worst-hit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi Pujari being brought to Bengaluru after he was arrested and extradited from the west African country of Senegal, in 2020. (ANI)
Ravi Pujari being brought to Bengaluru after he was arrested and extradited from the west African country of Senegal, in 2020. (ANI)
mumbai news

Gangster Ravi Pujari likely to be produced in Mumbai court today

By Manish K Pathak and Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Pujari was extradited to India in February last year but was taken to Karnataka, where the most cases were lodged against him
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vaccine beneficiary gets the shot at Rajawadi Hospital on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A vaccine beneficiary gets the shot at Rajawadi Hospital on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha: Cause not clear

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Earlier, there were reports that genome sequencing of Covid-19 samples has found E484K mutation in one sample in Amravati and N440K mutation in another sample in Yavatmal, which are foreign mutants. However, the state on February 19 denied it
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over the past few years, agencies have noticed that Tramadol has been abused as an intoxicating drug.
Over the past few years, agencies have noticed that Tramadol has been abused as an intoxicating drug.
mumbai news

Four in Mumbai arrested with drugs worth 60 lakh

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:10 AM IST
In two separate operations, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and anti-narcotics cell (ANC) arrested four persons on Sunday and allegedly seized 3kg of charas and 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
The arrested accused are part of a gang that had created unauthorised mobile apps and websites, using fake identification numbers.
The arrested accused are part of a gang that had created unauthorised mobile apps and websites, using fake identification numbers.
mumbai news

Mumbai cyber police bust major online racket that duped 250K people nationwide

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Over the past week, the city’s cybercrime police station has arrested four men for carrying out online fraud worth 4 crore and duping more than 250,000 people from across the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sion Friends Circle’s rangoli outside Sion hospital to spread awareness about Covid norms. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Sion Friends Circle’s rangoli outside Sion hospital to spread awareness about Covid norms. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s St George Hospital concludes trial for Sputnik V vaccine

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The hospital started the trial from January 20 under which they provided the first jab to 144 volunteers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Police team takes action against a citizen caught without a mask outside Churchgate station on Monday. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
Mumbai Police team takes action against a citizen caught without a mask outside Churchgate station on Monday. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
mumbai news

Time to reactivate all quarantine centres: Mumbai civic body chief

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:02 AM IST
According to BMC officials, of the 70,518 beds available for isolation in quarantine facilities, 13,136 beds are currently active, 9,757 beds are buffer beds and the remaining are deactivated
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of around 180gm of gold, 1,470 mobile phones, 322 smart-watches, 64 drones, 41 Bluetooth earphones, 391 cigarette sleeves and 36 auto parts, collectively worth around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 crore were seized by the Customs officers. (REUTERS)
A total of around 180gm of gold, 1,470 mobile phones, 322 smart-watches, 64 drones, 41 Bluetooth earphones, 391 cigarette sleeves and 36 auto parts, collectively worth around 15 crore were seized by the Customs officers. (REUTERS)
mumbai news

15 crore worth mobile phones, watches, gold seized by Mumbai Customs

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:00 AM IST
A team from Indian Customs seized high-end mobile phones and other undeclared goods worth 15 crore over the weekend which were being smuggled through the postal service
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Police arrested six accused of running the racket. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Mumbai Police arrested six accused of running the racket. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai Police arrest 6 school drop-outs for duping 450 job aspirants across India

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:46 AM IST
An ongoing investigation has revealed that a fake job racket that duped more than 450 people was run by six school drop-outs
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Bachchan Kumar/ HT)
(Bachchan Kumar/ HT)
mumbai news

No new Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai for first time in 11 months

By Swapnil Rawal and Mehul Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Mumbai on Monday reported zero deaths due to Covid-19, its first such day since March 31, 2020, according to data from the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sachiin Joshi. (HT FILE)
Actor Sachiin Joshi. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Sachiin Joshi remanded in judicial custody in 87-crore money laundering case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav and Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Businessman and actor Sachiin Joshi, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 14 for his alleged involvement in a 87-crore money laundering case, has been remanded in judicial custody by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The spot where the incident took place. (HT)
The spot where the incident took place. (HT)
mumbai news

Minor electrocuted at Airoli near Mumbai

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:29 AM IST
A boy, aged around 12, died of electrocution after the iron ladder he was playing with came in contact with a high-tension wire at Airoli on Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP