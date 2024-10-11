MUMBAI: As the world bids farewell to Ratan Tata, a giant in industry and philanthropy, and a compassionate animal lover, the Parsi community, among others, mourned the loss of a man whose legacy transcends business. While his mortal remains will be laid to rest at the Worli crematorium with full state honours, people who knew him as well as members of the community spoke in unison that his void will be hard to fill for years ahead. Garothman Behest, Ratan Tata: A community remembers the industrialist-philanthropist’s legacy of humanity and humility

Mehroo Jeejeebhoy, founder trustee of the Mehli Mehta Music Foundation, said, Tata belonged to a gentle and elegant time when Mumbai was Bombay, and “corporates did not have an ulterior motive behind philanthropic endeavours”.

Through the foundation, Jeejeebhoy had been associated with Tata for 30 years. She said it was because of him that Zubin Mehta, the celebrated conductor of Western classical music, has continued to perform in the country. Mehta and Tata went to St Mary’s School together and remained friends over the years.

“Which other conductor has brought great symphony orchestras to a city over three decades? It was possible only because of the support we got from the Tatas.”

“Whenever I wanted sponsorship, my first thought was always Ratan. It was wonderful to deal with him, as getting an appointment with him was uncomplicated [like the old times] – his secretary would put me through to him directly,” she said. “He has a feeling and respect for the arts.”

She added that despite all the pressing needs, he had all the time in the world for everyone, “which is actually a lesson in time-management”.

“No government could achieve what he has been able to do for the country – the arts, upliftment of rural women and animal welfare,” she said.

Vada Dasturji Khurshed Dastoor, high priest of the fire temple Shreeji Pak Iranshah Atashbehram in Udvada, Gujarat, and a leader of the global Zoroastrian community, remembered Tata’s visit in 2015 when he was given a lifetime achievement award during the first Iranshah Udvada Utsav. “There was a gathering of 2,000 to 3,000 people; both Parsis and non-Parsis came to see him. The then finance minister Arun Jaitley presented the award to him. He was a good human being, and India has truly lost a jewel—a ratan,” said Dastoor.

More than an industrialist, Tata is remembered as a man of quiet strength and deep compassion. One of the country’s leading architects, Hafeez Contractor, and a fellow Columbian, who interacted with him on various projects, including the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai, said, “I would say India has lost a great man, a true gentleman; and our community has lost a pillar. He was known all over the world, yet he remained humble, speaking little but always listening with intent.”

Ratan Tata was equally committed to preserving and promoting Parsi Zoroastrian culture, as Dr Shernaz Cama, director of the Unesco Parzor Project, recounted.

“He was a great supporter of our Parzor programme, ‘Return to Roots.’ He met with young Parsis from across the globe, engaging them in conversation at Bombay House. We will always be grateful for his support. He also stood with us for the ‘Everlasting Flame’ at Parliament House in Delhi. Ratan Tata was a deeply caring human being, and we often connected over our shared love for dogs,” said Cama.

Community stalwart, visionary and philanthropist Dinshaw Tamboly feels that “in the passing of Tata, the country has lost one of its most illustrious sons, who was a visionary industrialist heading multiple enterprises that has effectively put India on the world map and provided employment to thousands of individuals across the country”.

Tamboly, who is also the chairman of the World Zoroastrian Organisation Trust, said, “More pronounced than his economic successes are his endeavours in philanthropic and charitable sectors that have uplifted millions of impoverished people and brought them back into the mainstream of society.”

Khojeste Mistry, a Parsi scholar, encapsulates Tata’s legacy as a symbol of excellence and integrity. “He was a prominent Parsi Zoroastrian industrialist from the famous Tata family. The Tata brand image is a very special image that India enjoys, and much of that is thanks to the family’s values, which Ratan Tata embodied throughout his life.”