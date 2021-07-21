Girl trafficked with promise of working in films with SRK rescued in Mumbai

A 17-year-old girl, who was trafficked from Palashipara in West Bengal to Mumbai with the promise of roles in Bollywood films with Shah Rukh Khan, was rescued on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

“The man, who lured the girl by posing as an event manager on social media, has been arrested,” Dnyaneshwar Katkar, sub-inspector at Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP) was quoted as saying by ANI.

This incident has come to light at a time when Raj Kundra, the businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has been held in connection with alleged creation of pornographic films.

The 45-year-old was arrested late on Monday along with 11 other persons in connection with the matter. The following day, a Mumbai court had remanded him to police custody till July 23.

Kundra has been accused of publishing pornographic content shot in Mumbai and its surrounding regions through a mobile app named ‘Hotshots’. Joint commissioner of police (Crime), Milind Bharambe said that no “active role” of Shilpa Shetty has been found in the case so far.

“We are investigating. We will appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai and we’ll take appropriate action,” he added.

Police on Tuesday claimed before the Esplanade Court that Kundra was reaping off financial gains through the illegal porn film business by taking subscription fees from users of the apps that stream the content. The Mumbai Crime Branch also stated that there are many WhatsApp chats that revealed he was involved in the financial dealings of the app and its contents.