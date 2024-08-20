Govt ‘inaction’ prompts MARD to continue strike

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) on Monday said it was “deeply disheartened” with its meeting with union minister of health and family welfare JP Nadda regarding justice in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata and enactment of a central law for protecting doctors. Mumbai, India - Aug 17, 2024: Residents doctors and Medical students of JJ Hospital staged a protest at JJ Hospital in Mumbai, against the alleged rape and Murder of woman trainee doctor at Kolkatta`s RG Kar mecial college and Hospital. Mumbai, India.17, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

“No concrete steps were taken by the authorities, leaving us disappointed and further fuelling our resolve to continue our fight. The government’s inaction speaks volumes and it is clear that mere discussions are not enough to secure the safety of healthcare professionals,” MARD said in a statement issued after the meeting. The association was looking forward to the apex court’s hearing on the rape and murder case and related issues tomorrow and the suspension of non-essential services in Maharashtra would continue, it said.

Meanwhile, as the indefinite suspension of non-essential services at civic and state-run hospitals in the city entered its seventh day, patients struggled to secure appointments with doctors barring in case of emergencies. Resident doctors continued their protest with placards and slogans at Sion Hospital, Nair Hospital Dental College and JJ Hospital, while around 200 medical officers from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Aapla Dawakhanas and polyclinics attended to patients in outpatient departments at civic hospitals, resulting in slow-moving queues.

“We are just looking out for our future,” said an intern at Nair Hospital Dental College who was part of the strike. “Today, we are interns here and there are CCTV cameras and security guards. But in the future, if I open my own clinic, will I be safe? This is exactly why we are demanding justice and implementation of a central law,” she said.

Patients also struggled to access healthcare and diagnostic services, including X-ray, sonography and ECG facilities.

“I was here last Wednesday for an X-ray but could not get it done due to the strike. It is the same story today as well,” said Sapna Kumari at Sion Hospital, adding that she had little hope of accessing services at the hospital for the next few days.

Afsana Sameer, who was waiting for her father at BYL Nair Hospital, said, “He’s been struggling to get papers stamped to get medicines. Since we can’t afford to buy medicines at market rates, we will have to wait as long as it takes.”

According to information shared by the hospitals, the number of patients who underwent treatment till 3pm on Monday were as follows: at KEM Hospital, 120 patients in casualty, 40 admissions, 12 major surgeries and 38 minor surgeries; at Sion hospital, 223 patients in casualty, 47 admissions and no minor and major surgeries; at Nair hospital, 93 patients in casualty, 27 admissions, two major surgeries and no minor surgeries; at Cooper Hospital, 79 patients in casualty, 33 admissions, four major surgeries and nine minor surgeries; at Nair Hospital Dental College, no cases in casualty, one admission, 14 minor surgeries and no major surgeries.