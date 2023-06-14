Grant Road stabbing: Videos by onlookers to be crucial evidence as police set to file chargesheet this week

MUMBAI: Video clips of Grant Road stabbing incident on March 24, recorded by residents and onlookers, will be crucial evidence, said DB Marg police, who are likely file the chargesheet against accused Chetan Gala this week. Mumbai, India - March 24, 2023: 54-year-old Chetan Ratanshi Gala (in white shirt) who was arrested on Friday for stabbing five people with a kitchen knife at Parvati Mansion, Grant Road, three of whom succumbed to the injuries and two are being treated in the hospital, remanded to police custody till March 29, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Video Grab : HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

“We have crucial evidence in the form of live videos taken by residents of Parvati Mansion and outsiders, who witnessed the incident. We have obtained certificates under section 65B of the Evidence Act, 1872, to use the videos as evidence against the accused,” said a police officer attached to DB Marg police station.

The police said they have recorded statements of many people who witnessed the incident. The chargesheet will be around 800-page long.

Gala, 54, had run amok in Parvati Mansion with a 12-inch kitchen knife, killing three and injuring two of his neighbours on March 24.

Gala was believed to be angry as he suspected that his neighbours had instigated his wife, Aruna, and their children to leave him. Gala has a son, 25, and three daughters, two of whom are in their teens, and one is married. The family had moved out two months before the incident.

Gala assaulted his neighbours - Jayendrabhai Mestry his wife Illa Mestry, Jeniel Brahmabhatt, Snehal Brahmabhatt and Prakash Waghmare.

The Mestry couple and Jeniel succumbed to injuries. Snehal, who needed around 200 stitches, and Waghmare have recovered from the injuries suffered during the incident.

“Apart from these videos, we have recorded statements of various people who witnessed the incident including shopkeeper from whom he had procured the knife and Devang Mestry – son of victims Jayendrabhai and Illa,” said the police officer.

The police said that after Gala moved into the building in 2016, the Mestrys and the accused are said to have fought twice over petty issues such as drying of clothes and repairing of water pipeline.

“At that time a non-cognizable complaint was registered based on a complaint lodged by the Mestrys. After that Illa hardly spoke with Gala. However, she used to slam the door on him whenever he was in the passage,” said the police officer.

Gala believed Illa had instigated Aruna and their children to leave him. As Snehal studied with his daughter, he suspected that Brahmbhatts too were responsible for it and had attacked the teenager.

“The accused stabbed Waghmare, a domestic help, as he had refused to help in convincing Aruna to return home. Gala believed that his wife listened to him,” said the officer.

Gala’s wife told the police that she was frustrated as he wanted to sell the house and their family shop in South Mumbai and shift to a far-off suburb. However, she was opposed to the idea of selling the house and Gala’s brother did not want to sell the shop.

As Gala was jobless, he thought selling the house, shop and some land at native place will give him some money from which he can buy a house in Badlapur and live a peaceful life with the balance money. However, he was facing opposition at all levels, which added to his frustration.

The police said that on the day of the incident, Gala spoke to his son and requested him to return to him along with his mother and sister, but Aruna refused. This infuriated Gala, who then came out of the house and saw Illa sitting in the passage.

“He then grabbed the knife purchased earlier and started stabbing Illa. When her husband Jayendrabhai intervened, he stabbed him as well. Later, he stabbed Waghmare, who was sleeping nearby and then Snehal and her daughter Jenil,” said the police officer.

However, when some of his neighbours armed themselves with cricket bats and stumps, Gala went inside his house and locked himself in. He came out only when the police reached the spot. “We have recorded statements of the residents who forced him to return to his house,” said the police officer.

