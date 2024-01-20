HC permits additional construction near lone mangrove tree

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted permission to two cooperative housing societies in Navi Mumbai to add extra floors to their buildings, overcoming obstacles caused by a lone mangrove tree. The court emphasised that a single mangrove tree does not necessitate a 50-meter buffer zone around it. HT Image

The division bench of justice Gautam Patel and justice Kamal Khata questioned the perceived threat posed by constructing additional floors near a solitary mangrove tree and allowed the plea filed by Sangharsh Cooperative Housing Society and Nilkamal CHS against the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The housing societies sought permission from NMMC to construct additional floors, but the corporation insisted on obtaining a No Objection Certificate from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) due to the location of one plot within a 50-meter buffer zone around the mangrove site.

Arguing against this requirement, the societies highlighted the presence of only one tree at a distance of around 48.2 meter from one of the plots. They contended that maintaining a 50-meter buffer zone, while not intending to remove the tree, was illogical and against common sense.

The court concurred, expressing skepticism about the perceived danger posed by constructing additional floors around a solitary mangrove tree. It deemed the requirement for MCZMA approval unwarranted, emphasizing, “We are not suggesting a dispensation from the buffer zone, but a solitary tree does not require a 50- or 500-meter buffer zone and can well be protected otherwise.”

The court directed the municipal corporation to grant the petitioners development permission for additional construction.