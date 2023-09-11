Husband, in-laws booked for abetment to suicide of a 34-year-old woman

Bhiwandi: Five persons were booked on Friday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 34-year-old woman, who killed herself when she was denied permission to visit her brother’s house for Raksha Bandhan. HT Image

The accused include the husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law, all residents of Bhiwandi.

The complaint was filed by the woman’s brother, Bharat Kumar Gaud. In the FIR, he stated that from the year 2012 to September 6, 2023, she was mentally and physically harassed by her husband and in-laws. “The complainant approached us and narrated the incident. The accused did not allow her to go to her brother’s house on Raksha Bandhan”, said Balasaheb Gavhane, police sub-inspector, Shantinagar police station. “Due to frustration, she took an extreme step and ended her life. A case was lodged, and no arrests have been made so far.”

The 34-year-old woman was married to Sunil Gaud for 15 years. The couple have a 12-year-old and an eight-year-old son.

The accused have been booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.