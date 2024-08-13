IMD forecasts less rains this week

MUMBAI: After a plentiful July, the rain showers have lessened over Mumbai in August. The last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Monday recorded 3 mm of rain in Colaba and 2 mm in Santacruz. BMC’s weather systems put the average rainfall in the city at 7.21 mm, in the eastern suburbs at 8.92 mm, and in the western suburbs at 4.17 mm. HT Image

The forecast is that this trend will continue, as only light to moderate rainfall is expected in the rest of the days of the week.

“The monsoon systems are very moderate,” said Sunil Kamble, head of IMD Mumbai. “So, we are not expecting much rain in the next few days.”

He added that though it weas expected that Mumbai and its suburbs would experience more-than-average rainfall this monsoon, seeing the rainfall in the month of August till now and the prediction thereafter, they cannot predict exactly the total rainfall for the whole season at this point.

With the rains decreasing, the maximum temperature recorded in Colaba was 31.6 degrees celsius while Santacruz recorded 31.8 degrees celsius. As per IMD’s forecast, these temperatures may go further up from Friday.