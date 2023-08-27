NAVI MUMBAI Navi Mumbai slums to be developed under SRA scheme

Industries minister Uday Samant has given in principle approval for rehabilitation of slums in Navi Mumbai under the SRA scheme. The decision will benefit over 38,000 hutments in the region.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at Mantralaya on Thursday, which was attended by MIDC, CIDCO and NMMC officials apart from top Shiv Sena leaders of Navi Mumbai.

According to Vijay Nahata, chairman of Mumbai Slum Improvement Board, “The meeting was held to discuss the slum redevelopment issue for the slum colonies located from Digha to Nerul Shivaji Nagar area that fall under MIDC jurisdiction.”

He informed, “The minister gave in principle approval for the rehabilitation under the SRA scheme to be undertaken by MIDC. He asked MIDC to immediately initiate bio-metric survey of the area for the rehabilitation purpose.”

Stated Nahata, “This was a long pending issue that we had been following up on and are glad that the decision has finally been taken. Over 38,000 families residing in the slum colonies will benefit as they will now get free permanent homes.”

He added, “With additional FSI available MIDC and CIDCO will also get space for development which is not available right now due to the presence of slums.”

Confirmed NMMC commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, who was present at the meeting, “Since the slums come under MIDC area, the minister has asked it to undertake the rehabilitation work starting with the bio-metric survey.”

