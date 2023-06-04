I-T dept files complaint as job aspirants turn up with fraudulent appointment letters

MUMBAI: The Income Tax (I-T) department, which is currently hiring applicants for various positions, found that several candidates have approached them with fraudulent appointment and offer letters. HT Image

The department recently filed a complaint with the Azad Maidan police against unknown frauds.

The I-T department is currently recruiting applicants for multi-tasking staff under group B and C. However, some frauds, privy to the information, are cheating aspiring candidates and sending them with fake appointment letters.

The case has been registered following a complaint lodged by Balasaheb Nikam, an administrative officer in the office of the Joint Commissioner of Income Tax (Headquarters).

In his complaint, Nikam said that Group B and C posts in the department are being filled through the Staff Selection Commission and presently they are verifying the documents of the candidates who have cleared the exams conducted by the Commission.

He said during the scrutiny, they came across an appointment letter issued to one Mahesh Raut, though he had not appeared for the examination. Upon scrutiny, they found the letter to be a fake one.

“The department has found that an unknown accused, knowing that the department is in the process of giving appointment letters, has promised people jobs and cheated them by issuing fake appointment letters,” said a police officer from Azad Maidan police station.