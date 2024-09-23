Juhu resident arrested for duping Navy official of 23L in fraud stock market scheme

Mumbai: A 32-year-old Juhu resident was arrested in connection with a case in which a Navy official was allegedly duped of ₹23 lakh in cyber fraud after he was lured to invest in the share market through a fraudulent app. HT Image

The South Cyber police officials said the accused, identified as Maman Munshi, convinced people to invest money via the fake app. He would open bank accounts in the names of potential victims and then send their details to his accomplices in Surat. The Surat-based accused would thereafter send the details to a mastermind of the scam operating in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Munshi, who runs a hotel on Mira Road and lives in Indira Nagar, Juhu Tara Road was produced in the court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till September 25. The victim, Dinesh Yadav, 36, works in the Indian Navy and lives in Navy Nagar, Naval Station Karanja, Uran, Raigad. Yadav said in the FIR that the incident occurred between May 24 to July 30 while he was sitting in the office and was contacted by Avinash Sharma, Karan Modi and Akshata who gave him information about stock market trading and they added him to a WhatsApp group. The complainant joined the group in which people were posting their stock market profit every day, this made him start trusting the scheme. He started trusting and contacted the accused who sent him a link and made him join the fake app where he could see the false profits trading on the website, said a police officer.

The accused lured him by showing his false profit on a trading website pretending that it was genuine and the complainant deposited a total of ₹22,91,849 lakh in different bank accounts as per the accused’s direction. Yadav then realised in August that he was duped after he tried to withdraw an amount and was not able to do so he contacted the accused who started forcing him to invest more, added the officer. He then approached the cyber police station and a case was registered under sections 318 (4), 319 (2), 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), 61(1) of the BNS including sections 66 (c), 66 (d) of Information Technology Act against unknown cyber frauds.

The complainant had transferred the total amount to three private banks and one nationalised bank as per the accused’s direction and later the amount was transferred to many bank accounts. During investigation, the cyber police found that the three private banks and a nationalised bank account belonged to Shoaib Anthony, Vikas Dubey and Sunil Kumawat and another person who works in an online food delivery app. During further investigation, Dubey and others were questioned and they revealed that the bank accounts were opened in their names by the arrested accused Munshi, said a police officer. Munshi was then called for questioning in the cyber police station and once his role was cleared he was arrested in the case, added the officer.