Kalyan Dombivli civic body to tackle water woes in its 27 villages
To address the water woes in 27 villages in Kalyan and Dombivli, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has planned to install GPS in water tankers, set up water tanks, tanker-filling points and increase the frequency of tankers.
A review meeting was held by the civic commissioner with the water supply department and the ward officers on Thursday.
Since the 27 villages were merged with KDMC in June 2015, the villagers have been protesting against the lack of water supply. Despite several promises by the civic body, there is water shortage in these villages even this year.
“In order to ensure that the water woes in these villages are controlled in the coming months, I have asked all the concerned officials to work on it with priority. We will increase the water tankers to these villages as well as their frequency,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.
Some of the villages that suffer from water shortage very often are Bhopar, Deslepada, Nandivli Hills, Nandivli, Madhlapada, Daudi, Golavli, Pisavli, Manere, Asheele and Dwarli. As of now, a total of 14 water tankers are supplied to these villages in six rounds. However even after the supply, villagers have raised complaints about less water daily.
Some of the plans to improve water supply in the villages by KDMC includes setting up of water supply network at Bhopar and Deslepada, pipeline for Regency Anantam and use of wells at Manere village for water supply.
“The work tender has already been called for,” said an officer of the water department of KDMC.
Also, the civic body has plans to set up a tanker-filling point at Dombivli MIDC with the cooperation of the MIDC officials. In slum areas in Titwala and Dombivli, the civic body plans to set up water tanks with a quantity of 5,000 litres so that it can cover the slum areas.
The civic chief also asked the officials to install a GPS system for water tankers in order to ensure that the water supply management in the city is tracked and done with efficiency.
“There is a need to track the activities for the water tankers to know if water is supplied to all regions on time and properly, for which a GPS system will be installed,” said Suryavanshi.
“Even today, in several parts of KDMC, water supply is a major problem. There are villages that do not receive water for two to three days, and whenever it is supplied, it is given in low pressure. The residents suffer a lot due to this. In my village, there is no water available for three days sometimes, that too during the summer. We depend on the tanker or buy mineral water from shops for drinking and cooking,” said Raghunath Patil, a 59-year-old resident of Pisavli village, Kalyan.
-
Navi Mumbai civic chief gives directives to keep roads free of potholes in monsoon
With monsoon merely two months away, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's civic chief conducted a review meeting earlier this week, giving directives to keep the city roads free of potholes and ensure that that the disaster management is in a position to address each and every call it receives with prompt responses. NMMC has set May 15 as the deadline for completion of all works in the city related to pre-monsoon.
-
Thane residents still facing water shortage despite assurances from authorities
Residents of some areas of Ghodbunder Road and Diva are facing water shortage despite assurances from the authorities that there is enough water supply and no water cuts would be implemented in the city this summer. Thane Municipal Corporation has assured that additional water tankers would be provided to areas with shortage of water and the supply issues would be sorted in a month.
-
Navi Mumbai’s vertical gardens go dry; residents question their maintenance
Questions are raised by activists and residents over Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's failure to look into the maintenance of the initiatives done under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The vertical gardens set up adjacent to Rabale railway station and near St Xavier's High School in Airoli have dried up completely. Local activist, Yogesh Shinde has raised his concern with the municipal commissioner as well. The dried-up vertical garden was also sighted by residents and the matter was even tweeted.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s plan to provide water to MIDC slums objected
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's recent notification seeking application from slum dwellers residing in MIDC area to regularise water supply connection is being objected to and perceived as promoting slums. In a notification issued in April, the engineering department of NMMC has sought applications from slum dwellers and has detailed out the documents that could be submitted to regularise their water connection.
-
PMPML contractors go on flash strike in Pune, call off later
Over 600 buses remained off the roads since Friday morning as contract workers of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited began a flash strike over pending dues. Later, around 4 pm, the contractors called off the strike after a meeting with PMPML officials. The transport body had called the stir unnecessary as it sanctioned ₹54 crore on Thursday and the amount was transferred to contractors on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics