Kandoi Fabrics, directors buy four apartments in SoBo project for 217 crore

Kandoi Fabrics, directors buy four apartments in SoBo project for 217 crore

BySatish Nandgaonkar
Apr 04, 2023 12:29 AM IST

Directors of Kandoi Fabrics Pvt Ltd purchase four apartments in Lodha Malabar project on Malabar Hill for ?217 crore, each measuring 4,643 sq ft.

Mumbai: In yet another big transaction, two directors of Kandoi Fabrics Pvt ltd, a manufacturer of packaging fabrics and bags, have purchased four apartments in Lodha Malabar project on Malabar Hill for 217 crore.

The flats, each admeasuring 4,643 square feet on the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth floors of A wing of the sea-facing luxury project, have been purchased by Pradeep Laxminarayan Aggarwal and Rajesh Vijayakumar Aggarwal and their company Kandoi Fabrics Pvt Ltd, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

The deal registered between March 23 and March 29 collectively measures 18,572 Sq ft of net area and comes with 16 car parkings. Stamp duty of 13.02 crore— 3.25 crore for each flat—the documents showed.

Earlier in February, another luxury project Oberoi Three Sixty West in Worli was in the news after the family and associates of Radhakishan Damani, the founder of DMart chain of stores, had purchased 28 apartments in the ultra-luxury project for a sum of 1,238 crore. This was followed by Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka purchasing a penthouse in the same project for 230 crore.

Topics
