Kiran Gosavi, NCB witness in Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case, sent to police custody till Nov 8

The Pune court on Friday sent Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise raid that involves Bollywood star Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan, to police custody till November 8. He was sent to police custody till November 5.

Gosavi, allegedly on the run, was arrested on October 28 in a cheating case from 2018 when he had allegedly duped one Chinmay Deshmukh of ₹18 lakh under the pretext of giving him a job in Malaysia.

News agency ANI reported that Gosavi had promised to convert Deshmukh’s tourist visa to a regular one once the latter landed in Malaysia. He then had to return to India following the expiry of his tourist visa.

By October 29, four additional cheating complaints were filed against Gosavi and a fresh first information report (FIR) was slapped against him at a police station in Pune.

In most of the other cheating cases filed against Gosavi, similar to Deshmukh, the victims were duped of lakhs on the assurance of getting jobs overseas.

Days after Gosavi came to limelight as his selfie with Aryan at the NCB office went viral, his former bodyguard/aide Prabhakar Sail alleged that he had taken ₹50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the Goa-bound Cordellia ship.

Sail, who is also a witness in the case, further said he overheard Gosavi talking to one Sam D’Souza about settling Aryan’s case at ₹18 crore of which ₹8 crore would be given to NCB’s Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede.

The NCB has commenced a probe into Sail’s allegations.