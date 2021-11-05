Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Kiran Gosavi, NCB witness in Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case, sent to police custody till Nov 8
Kiran Gosavi, NCB witness in Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case, sent to police custody till Nov 8

Gosavi has been slapped with multiple cheating cases, which are not related to the ongoing probe into the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, where he duped the victims of several lakhs under the pretext of giving them jobs overseas.
Pune Police after the arrest of Kiran Gosavi (left) at CP’s office at Agarkar Nagar on October 28. (HT)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Pune court on Friday sent Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise raid that involves Bollywood star Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan, to police custody till November 8. He was sent to police custody till November 5.

Gosavi, allegedly on the run, was arrested on October 28 in a cheating case from 2018 when he had allegedly duped one Chinmay Deshmukh of 18 lakh under the pretext of giving him a job in Malaysia.

News agency ANI reported that Gosavi had promised to convert Deshmukh’s tourist visa to a regular one once the latter landed in Malaysia. He then had to return to India following the expiry of his tourist visa.

By October 29, four additional cheating complaints were filed against Gosavi and a fresh first information report (FIR) was slapped against him at a police station in Pune.

In most of the other cheating cases filed against Gosavi, similar to Deshmukh, the victims were duped of lakhs on the assurance of getting jobs overseas.

Days after Gosavi came to limelight as his selfie with Aryan at the NCB office went viral, his former bodyguard/aide Prabhakar Sail alleged that he had taken 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the Goa-bound Cordellia ship.

Sail, who is also a witness in the case, further said he overheard Gosavi talking to one Sam D’Souza about settling Aryan’s case at 18 crore of which 8 crore would be given to NCB’s Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede.

The NCB has commenced a probe into Sail’s allegations.

aryan khan narcotics control bureau ncb + 1 more
