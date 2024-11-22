Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Landowner, contractor booked for labourer’s death

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Naigaon police booked a contractor and landowner after a labourer died and another was injured at a construction site due to safety negligence.

MUMBAI: The Naigaon police have booked the landowner and the contractor of an under-construction site on Wednesday after a labourer died, and another suffered severe injuries on the site on November 5.

Landowner, contractor booked for labourer’s death
Landowner, contractor booked for labourer’s death

According to police officers, the incident took place at 9.45am during the construction of a godown at the plot in Sasupada, Naigaon, where at least 10 labourers were working. Musardir Shaikh (28) was laying asbestos sheets on the terrace of the godown while Firozuddin Shaikh was laying tiles on the lower floor when a slab fell injuring both. Musardir fell on Firozuddin along with the debris.

The other labourers called up the fire brigade which rescued both the men and rushed them to the nearby civic hospital where Musardir died around 6.30pm the same day while Firozuddin was admitted in the ICU. The Naigaon police had then registered a case of accidental death (ADR) and had begun investigations in the incident.

After recording the statements of the other labourers and eyewitnesses at the spot, the police found out that the contractor, identified as Sirjul Sadali Shaikh, and landowner Habib Sabrati Shaikh had not taken any safety precautions at the under-construction site.

“We have booked the contractor and landowners for death due to negligence as they failed to comply with the safety measures leading to the death of a daily wage labourer and injuries to another,” said an officer from Naigaon police station.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On