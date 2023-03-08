Light showers bring down temp, AQI

Mumbai: The city experienced unseasonal rains on Tuesday morning, which occurred on account of both westerly (moisture-bearing) and easterly winds (hot and dry) clashing over parts of central India, including the Konkan coast. Though the city’s base weather station in Santacruz reported NIL rainfall as of 8:30am Tuesday, other areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw thunder, lightning and even hail showers as a result. when the daily maximum temperature settled at 35.8 degrees Celsius. HT Image

Though this was down from the season’s highest reading of 39.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, the daytime temperature remained 4 degrees Celsius above normal. Air quality, too, improved considerably, settling at a ‘moderate’ 139 as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin. This was down from a ‘poor’ 246 on March 6, primarily due to high wind speeds that helped disperse pollutants. Daytime temperatures will peak between 33-37 degrees Celsius over the next week, while partly cloudy conditions will give way to clearer skies from March 9, per the India Meteorological Department’s forecast.